Young family undergoes four-month sea voyage

On May 9, the Yuill family set out on what would become a four month sea voyage from Scotland to Russia.

In those four months, Deryk, Sara and their six-year-old daughter Emily, sailed 2300 nautical miles aboard their 44′ boat, First Tracks. During the summer of 2017, they sailed to eight countries in Northern Europe.

Starting in western Scotland, near Glasgow, they journeyed through an area that they describe as similar to Canada’s own west coast. They also traveled to the Caledonian Canal, which bisects Scotland, and exited into the North Sea at Inverness. From there, they pushed on to the Orkney and Shetland islands before setting out across the North Sea. They eventually made it to the west coast of Norway, traveling south from Bergen and up the east coast. They then saw the Swedish west coast, as well as Copenhagen and other Danish ports.

Joining a fleet of 24 boats, they journeyed for six weeks, starting in Rostock Germany and traveling to the Baltic islands of Bornholm and Visby. From there, they pushed on to Tallin, Estonia and St Petersburg, Russia. Further on, they cruised to the Finnish and Swedish archipelagos, with stops in Helsinki and Stockholm, before finishing the rally in Kalmar, Sweden.

Finally, they toured the south coast of Sweden before coming to a full stop in Fehmarn, Germany.

This served as the Fernie family’s first big sea voyage together.

Deryk starting sailing in 1988, when a job brought him away from the mountains to Dallas, Texas. He became a fixture on the J22 and J24 racing circuits, before returning to Canada in 1995. Since then he has completed numerous charter trips on the west coast, Caribbean and Adriatic Sea.

His wife, Sara, was introduced to sailing in 2009, and has joined Deryk on many sailing adventures including The British Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, The San Juan Islands and the west coast of Canada. She also completed a 1600-mile passage from San Diego to Acapulco.

The Yuill family will be speaking more about their four-month journey at The Royal Canadian Legion in Fernie on Saturday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

They invite everyone to hear more about their voyage, as well as check out the newly renovated Legion. There will be a meat draw, as well as a preview of the soon-to-be-open Fernie Distillers next door.