Young cougar spotted in Saanich park

A cougar sighting reported in a Saanich park Monday morning was likely the real deal.

Saanich Parks and Recreation alerted residents via social media that the B.C. Conservation Service confirmed a young cougar was spotted in Bow Park in Gordon Head on the morning of Aug. 23.

Bow Park lies between two other parks, Feltham and Brodick.

Anyone who sees a cougar is asked to report it to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

