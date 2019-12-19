Young Chilliwack woman wanted for robbery and kidnapping

A B.C.-wide warrant was issued Dec. 10, 2019 for Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill, 26, for robbery and kidnapping in Chilliwack. (RCMP)

A British Columbia-wide warrant has been issued for Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill, 26, of Chilliwack for robbery and kidnapping.

RCMP caution the public if sighted, to not attempt to apprehend Neill and immediately call 911.

Neill and co-accused Owen Dale Charpentier are charged with an alleged incident on Oct. 16, 2019. Charpentier remains in custody and is next due in court Jan. 20. Neill was due in court Dec. 10 but did not show up and a warrant was issued.

Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill is described as: Caucasian female; height 173 centimetres (5’8″); weight 73 kilograms (161 lbs); with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

