Young Chilliwack man makes B.C.’s Top 10 auto crime offender list

A young prolific offender in Chilliwack made the annual list of B.C.’s top 10 auto crime offenders announced on March 29 by the IMPACT anti-auto crime unit.

Kao MacAulay

Kao MacAulay is just 20, but has amassed a lengthy criminal record since he legally became an adult.

This year’s top 10 offenders announced at a press conference in Langley included people wanted on a wide variety of charges, ranging from assault to impersonation, theft, breaching various court orders, and driving while prohibited.

MacAulay has numerous cases currently before the courts for alleged offences in Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

He is now in custody and was due in court in Chilliwack on April 1 facing numerous charges on different files, including: possession of stolen property over $5,000 and wilfully resisting arrest from Aug. 10, 2018; possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possess break-in instrument from March 20, 2018; assault from Jan. 14, 2018; and assault with a weapon and uttering threats from Jan. 13, 2018.

• READ MORE: RCMP’s auto theft team nabs Chilliwack suspect

The annual list of B.C.’s top 10 auto crime offenders was released just ahead of Auto Crime Enforcement Month.

“We still have a long way to go on reducing auto crime,” said Insp. Brian MacDonald, the head of the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team.

While some on the list are not wanted directly for auto related crime, they’re all known to commit auto crime, MacDonald said.

The top 10 are: Ante Dragusica, Heather Dunne, Alvin Favel, Michael Gabriel, Veronica Kane, Eric Levitt, Kao MacAulay, Brian McDonald, Alexander Smith, and Darris Ian Watroba.

As for MacAulay of Chilliwack, he likely will be in custody for some time as he faces even more charges than listed above.

On April 25, he is due in Abbotsford provincial court to face charges of theft $5,000 or under and assault. In Chilliwack, he is scheduled to go to trial on May 16 for firearm possession from Aug. 29, 2017. Then he is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 4 with co-accused Westin Ferguson and Travis Trainor for theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, and taking a vehicle without consent.

• READ MORE: B.C.’s Top 10 auto crime offenders named for 2019

• RELATED: Chilliwack man arrested for Agassiz break and enters

– with files from Matthew Claxton

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.