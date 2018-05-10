Young candidate declares run for Langley Township council

Michael Pratt is known for helping create a local memorial to the fallen.

A young Murrayville resident will throw his hat into the ring and run for Langley Township council this fall.

“Young people need to have a voice on council,” Pratt said. “Langley is the fastest growing community in Metro Vancouver and it is very important that council has someone that understands what young people are looking for in a community.”

Michael Pratt is in his early twenties, and said he wants to create an affordable Langley with appropriate amenities.

Although he is young, Pratt has been working in the community since 2010.

Pratt and his older sister set up Langley Youth for the Fallen when they were both teenagers.

After two years, working with the Township, the federal government local businesses, and service groups, they had raised $100,000 and a memorial was created at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum in 2012.