Young bear in Albion needs help to survive

Flyers are being distributed around the Albion area in an effort to protect the young bear.

The Maple Ridge Bears group is asking people in Albion to help keep a young bear from developing habits that could endanger his life.

“There’s a bear in Albion that needs everyone’s help. He’s young, he’s recently left his mother, and he’s learning how to navigate this world for the first time on his own,” reads a post by Leah Cooke on the Maple Ridge Bears Facebook page.

She goes on to ask that people take down bird feeders, and ensure all doors remain closed when people are not present. As always, keep garbage inaccessible, clean those barbecues, and keep pet food inside.

“We had a fabulous group out tonight handing flyers door-to-door and educating the residents on how to help,” said Cooke.

“We are really hoping to be as proactive as possible for this little guy.”

