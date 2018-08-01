Young B.C. cowboys return home with a Canadian High School Rodeo Finals Championship

Winning the Canadian High School Rodeo Championship Finals Team Roping event held July 27 - 29 in Merritt, B.C., was the icing on the cake for two young Interior cowboys.

Kash Siqouin dallies his rope around the saddle horn after roping the steer.Photo: BernieHudyma.com

The newly named Canadian Finals Team Roping Champions are Barriere Secondary student Kash Siqouin, and teammate Carson Payton, a student at Valleyview Secondary in Kamloops.

Team roping consists of two member team made up of a header (Siqouin) and a heeler (Payton). The header ropes the steer’s horns, then dallies or wraps his rope around his saddle horn and turns the steer to the left for the other cowboy who ropes the heels, which then holds the steer in place.

The event takes a good horse, endless amounts of practice, and an innate ability to time the throw of the rope just right. Most importantly though it takes a team that knows what the other rider is going to do before they do it.

Riders competing at the Canadian Finals must have previously qualified to attend the event.

The BC High School Rodeo Finals were also held in Merritt this year on the May 30 – June 3 weekend.

Congratulations to these two teens and we look forward to seeing them at their next rodeo competition.