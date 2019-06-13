Young athletes recognized for skill and community service

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/sports/jordie-akers-receives-jack-koteles-award/
newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Awards include Jack Koteles community service award, John Boscha award, and Nonie Miyazaki award
https://www.clearwatertimes.com/sports/jordie-akers-receives-jack-koteles-award/
newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Clearwater is a very resilient town, we are a town of doers, not a town of doubters. This week's announcement of the closure of the Canfor mill at Vavenby is a very big blow, but we've been through this before, and we're still here because we pick ourselves up, come up with a new plan and we move forward. This time will be no different. I have full confidence in the resilience of our people. We will make a new plan, and we will move forward once again.
There is a hidden gem in the North Thompson Valley, and it can be found nestled on a quiet road in the community of Barriere.
Barriere RCMP report they responded to a serious three vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway 5 at Hall Road the morning of June 6.
The Comox Valley Concert Band performs at Marina Park in Comox on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m.
The U12 softball teams in Cranbrook have had an influx of players the last couple of years
Local MLA Doug Clovechok is part of committee
One month into her role, NYC art world veteran is here to stay