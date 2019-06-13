Young athletes recognized for skill and community service

Clearwater is a very resilient town, we are a town of doers, not a town of doubters. This week's announcement of the closure of the Canfor mill at Vavenby is a very big blow, but we've been through this before, and we're still here because we pick ourselves up, come up with a new plan and we move forward. This time will be no different. I have full confidence in the resilience of our people. We will make a new plan, and we will move forward once again.