Young and Dumb bag bronze at snow to surf race

Great Expectations finishes first again in the great masters division

The Great Expectations team wins their division again at the Annual Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race. (L to R) John Berger, Bruce Macmillan, Paul Connor, Roy Kregosky, Bill Vinton, Randy Flello, Brad Holmes, Reg Martin, and Andrew Mackay. — Sheri Plummer photo

Nine teenagers from Parksville, competing on a team called “Young and Dumb,” finished third in the junior mixed category at the 36th Annual Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race recently.

Out of 120 teams that entered the popular event, Young and Dumb placed 33rd overall, setting a new team record when they completed the race 21 minutes faster than their recorded time last year.

The Snow to Surf is Canada’s longest-running and most inclusive multisport event. Each of the nine members in a team competes in individual events, including downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, two downhill runs, mountain biking, kayaking, road biking and canoeing.

The more than 72-kilometre course starts from Mt. Washington and ends in the Comox marina, going through some of the most beautiful scenery on Vancouver Island.

The Parksville teenagers were just two minutes behind their rival parent team, the Parksville Panters, who placed second in the grand masters mixed category and 30th overall in a time of 4:23:26.

The team Great Expectations placed first again in the Great Grand Masters Men Category, crossing the finish line in a time of 4:33:43.

Captained by Bill Vinton from Parksville, the team finished 45th overall. They were the oldest team in the race with a combined age of 584 years.