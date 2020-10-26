Youbou Halloween festivities a go, but digitally

Swing by the Hall to add to your haul

Is it really Halloween without the annual events at the Youbou Hall?

The Youbou Halloween volunteer committee, the volunteer fire department, and the CVRD are feverishly working to ensure that a spooky Oct. 31 evening is had by all — just with a few rather significant changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safety issues means no haunted house this year but the costume contest will forge ahead — digitally that is.

“We will be hosting a ‘virtual’ costume contest. Costume judging will be via photo-submission and our judging panel will pick the top three in each age group. Winners will be notified, and winning costume pictures will be posted on our website: https://www.cvrd.bc.ca/2400/Cowichan-Lake-Recreation,” said Cowichan Lake Recreation organizers.

Costume age categories are as follows: Birth-2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6, 7 and 8, 9 and 10, 11 and 12 ,12-16, and over 17.

To enter, email your photos to tanya.kaul@cvrd.bc.ca.

“In addition we will be hosting a ‘Halloween at Home’ photo contest,” organizers added. “Submit photos of your home and/or yard all decorated for Halloween.”

Again, email tanya.kaul@cvrd.bc.ca with you entries.

Photos for both competitions must be submitted no later than Monday, Nov. 9. Winners will be contacted on Thursday, Nov. 12.

And what’s Halloween without the candy?

Kids can still swing by the Youbou Hall between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and check out the new Chute-the-Loot treat dispensing system! You guessed it, staff at the top of the chute will be sending sanitized treats down and into the waiting pillowcases and buckets of the eager, costumed children below.

“Staff will be on-site to direct pedestrian traffic and ensure physical distancing is occurring,” organizers said. “Treats will be commercially produced, prepackaged items. Staff will ensure proper sanitation as they place the treats in the top and “chute” it down to you!”

For more information call: Cowichan Lake Recreation at 250-749-6742 ext 0.