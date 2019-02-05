The Freeride World Tour was hosted in Golden last year, 2018. Keri Sculland/Star photo

You can watch the Freeride World Tour online, happening now

Despite the chilly weather, the Freeride World Tour is happening now at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

For those who aren’t able to head up the mountain to watch the world’s best athletes, view the competition HERE.

