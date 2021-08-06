Yorkshire terrier ‘marries’ dachshund at Qualicum Beach ceremony

Chupacabra the Dachshund, left, ‘married’ Sammy the Yorkshire terrier on Monday, Aug. 2, at the Qualicum Landing beachfront. (Submitted photo)

What do you do when two dogs fall in love?

You plan them a wedding, of course.

At least, that was Cyndi Rasa’s plan when her Yorkshire terrier, Sammy, was very affectionate with its friend Chupacabra, a dachshund.

Rasa said the idea sprouted while on a walk with Sammy when the dog stopped in front of its friends house and would not move until they visited with Chupacabra.

“So that evening the event planning began,” she wrote in an e-mail to PQB News. “The very stylish wedding party wore tuxedos and party dresses and the bride’s gown had a five-foot train.”

READ MORE: B.C. couples ‘gambling’ on whether COVID rules will let them dance at their wedding

The event took place on Monday, Aug. 2, and included paper invitations, a full-sized driftwood arch, doves, musicians, flowers, an officiant, tiered sandwiches and china and crystal.

“[Chupacabra] arrived in a carriage adorned with ribbons and flowers to the tune of ‘That’s Amore,’ while the groom and ‘best pup’ waited patiently under the arbor,” wrote Rasa. “The guest officiant delivered a beautiful ceremony, collars were exchanged, the doves were released and the reception began.”

The four-legged guests had their own gated reception area, and all other 48 (human) guests mingled, munched and sipped champagne at the Qualicum Landing beachfront until sunset.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin