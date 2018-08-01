Ymir resident wins $1 million

Marlene Gould of Ymir bought her ticket in Salmo, checked in Trail and found out she’s a millionaire.BCLC photo

Marlene Gould of Ymir is excited to start checking items off her bucket list after winning the $1 Million Guaranteed Prize on the July 25, 2018 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Gould learned of her exciting windfall after self-scanning her ticket at Waneta Plaza Mall in Trail.

“I was with my grandson who texted his dad ‘Grandma won the lottery!,’ while I called my husband at the same time,” she said.

“At first he didn’t believe me but he knew it was true because of how emotional I was; we were all so excited,” Gould added.

As the win starts to sink in, Gould plans to pursue a few items on her bucket list right away.

“I want to go to Memphis to see Garth Brooks and visit the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville,” she said.

Gould also plans to share her win with family and take a trip to the Maritimes with her husband.

“We just celebrated our 35th wedding anniversary; it’s a dream come true!”

The Salmo Valley Pharmacy in Salmo sold the winning ticket.

