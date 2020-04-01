YMCA Okanagan opens child care service to essential workers

Priority given to guardians in top three tiers of essential services as identified by the province

During COVID-19, the YMCA of Okanagan will provide child care for those who work in essential services. The YMCA is following all precautions and health recommendations from local and provincial health authorities in the delivery of this needed service. (Contributed)

The YMCA of Okanagan announced today that it has childcare spaces available for those who are performing essential services in Penticton.

Priority will be given to children aged 12 and under whose parents or guardians are working in positions identified in the top three tiers of COVID-19 essential services in British Columbia. These include those working as health care workers, first responders, law enforcement among others.

“Our goal is to provide childcare between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays to those who need it most during the COVID pandemic,” said Danielle Miranda, YMCA child care general manager.

“We are here to support the community of Penticton and essential services employees, providing caring and committed staff who are eager to work, along with safe spaces for children to learn, be active and thrive.”

The YMCA of Okanagan say they are closely following recommendations from local and provincial health officials and taking extra precautions in the delivery of child care programs. These measures include reducing teacher-to-child ratios by half and restructuring activities and play areas to ensure proper social spacing is in place.

To determine eligibility, parents or guardians are asked to complete a survey which can be found at ymcaokanagan.ca/queenspark.

For immediate questions and inquiries, you can contact the YMCA Queens’ Park Elementary Child Care staff team at 250-491-8678 or by emailing childcare@ymcaokanagan.ca.

