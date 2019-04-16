YMCA of Northern BC receives grant to aid at-risk youth

The $71,135 grant will be to support government crime prevention priorities

Prince George — YMCA of Northern B.C. has received a $71,135 grant from the Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program, to support government crime prevention priorities.

As per an April 12 release, programs that mentor youth to resist joining gangs, support women from escaping violence and help indigenous families heal from inter generational traumas will benefit from over $6 million in grants.

A total of 170 organizations and projects across B.C. that are led by community not-for-profit, school districts and more will receive this one time grant.

Community programs and services that address crime reduction and crime prevention including initiatives to tackle gun and gang violence, are receiving more than $1.5 million in total. The remaining grants are going to help fund community initiatives to prevent violence against women, enhance restorative justice and more, stated the release.

Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general announced the grant recipients at an event at MOSAIC-BC in Surrey.

“Taking the proceeds of crime and putting them back into our communities to help prevent further crime is just one way to help make our neighbourhoods safer. Many of these organizations are working with our most vulnerable citizens, helping them to rebuild and heal after years of violence, or working to prevent youth from engaging in a life of crime,” he said.

The grant recipients for 2019 are —

Preventing and Responding to Criminal Justice System Involvement, YMCA of Northern BC (Prince George) – $71,135.

As per the April 12 release this grant is to expand services for young people aged 12 to 24 years with mental health and substance abuse issues, who are involved or are at high-risk of being involved with the criminal justice system, providing therapeutic programs, workshops, educational sessions and one-on-one support.

STOP (Stop Taking it Out on your Partner), John Howard Society of the Central and South Okanagan (Kelowna) – $30,000

The purpose of this grant would be to deliver a 12-week program for men at risk of committing domestic violence, along with counselling for couples impacted by, or at risk of violence.

Small Business Training Program, Peers Victoria Resource Society (Victoria) – $24,848

This grant will be used to enhance economic security for women transitioning from the sex industry, providing a program curriculum focused on enabling women to launch their own small business.

Outreach Support to Indigenous Women, Atira Women’s Resource Society (Surrey) – $30,000

This grant will provide a support worker to indigenous women who are experiencing or have experienced violence, homelessness, as well as the women involved in street level sex work, as per the release.

Enhancing Capacity, Warmland Restorative Justice Society (Duncan) – $17,000

The $17,000 will offer facilitator and mentor training for complex restorative justice cases integrating the Victim Sensitive Restorative Justice standards of practice, to increase awareness among the community.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter