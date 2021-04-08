Yennadon elementary added to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows COVID-19 school exposures

Yennadon elementary has been added to a list of five schools in Maple Ridge with exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Fraser Health listed the school as having had exposure to a person with a confirmed case of the virus on March 29, 30, 31 and April 1.

Loblaw Companies also stated there were two team members who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows. Their last days of work at the store were March 27 and April 5.

Loblaws regularly updates the public regarding positive cases in stores, which also include Shoppers Drug Mart and other retailers.

In the Yennadon exposure, Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

