Langford's finally made the decision to make audio of regular council meeting available to the public. But not livestreaming. Budget restraints? I don't think so. There has been so much zoning and building done in this city, it stands to reason they have a huge budget, so why wait? Because they don't want us to know and see what is going on behind closed doors. They ignore everything the public puts forward at the meetings, anyway. The zoning and development get passed. Just give a listen.