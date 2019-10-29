Yellow Point Road closed at scene of serious crash

Crews were called to Yellow Point and Hill roads Tuesday afternoon after rollover crash

Emergency crews were called to a vehicle crash at Yellow Point Road and Hill Road in Ladysmith on Tuesday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/News Bulletin)

A section of Yellow Point Road is closed following a serious motor vehicle crash this afternoon.

North Oyster and North Cedar volunteer fire departments, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to Yellow Point and Hill roads in Ladysmith at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A vehicle had rolled over and was off the road.

Crews on scene did not provide information about any injuries, but traffic analysts were investigating and RCMP did say that the section of road would be closed for several hours.

