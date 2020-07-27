Yellow fish marking storm drains in Chilliwack

'Only rain down the drain' is the new refrain to protect slough terrain

A Chilliwack neighbourhood on the north side may notice some new yellow fish around storm drains.

It’s a pilot project near Corbould Hope River Park, aimed at raising awareness by marking 50 storm drains with the yellow fish as part of the city’s annual line painting road program.

“Marking these drains with yellow fish provide a cautionary reminder to residents that anything that goes into the drains can flow into fish and wildlife habitat,” according to the details provided by City of Chilliwack.

Since many storm drains in Chilliwack collect water and other runoff from roadways, the contents are delivered right into local streams and waterways, many of which are fish-bearing and home to other creatures.

The pilot program is geared to raising awareness about the inter-connectivity between storm drains and the Hope Slough to improve water quality in the slough.

“Residents can help keep aquatic life healthy by fixing oil leaks on vehicles, using mild soaps while washing cars, and not dumping paint wash-water or draining pools into storm drains.”

The tag line for the yellow fish program: “Only rain down the drain.”

Kits to support storm-drain painting by volunteer groups can be borrowed from City Hall, once it is safe again to visit given the current pandemic. Anyone interested can contact the City’s Engineering Department or go to chilliwack.com/storm to learn more.

