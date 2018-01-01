Year in Review: Politics, health and more made headlines in 2017

The year began with a fight within the provincial NDP.

Ernie Sievewright and his wife Kay chose a doctor-assisted death in January, under Canada’s new assisted dying laws. (Citizen file)

Cowichan’s Georgia Collins, a long-time social activist, had been running to replace retiring Bill Routley as the NDP candidate for Cowichan Valley in the spring’s provincial elections, but halted her campaign on Dec. 28.

On her Facebook page, Collins indicated she was the victim of sexism and harassment from within the party during her campaign.

Collins said the NDP party’s constitution and procedures are “inadequate” for dealing with cases of sexual harassment, and staff and local party officials are either “incapable or were ill advised” when dealing with her situation.

“They have been disrespectful and have taken entirely unnecessary political tactics against me in their attempts to silence me on this issue,” she said in the letter.

Meanwhile, Dwaine Martin said he was “shocked” over alleged sexism and harassment claims that have been made against him.

Martin, a former campaign manager for Georgia Collins, said there’s no truth to the allegations.

Martin said in January he had begun a defamation of character lawsuit against Collins for the allegations, and she has been served the legal papers.

“In my 35-year political career, Georgia Collins has been the most difficult candidate I have ever dealt with,” he said.

•••

That wasn’t the end of the drama in the local NDP race. Ian Morrison, president of the Cowichan Valley NDP riding association, resigned his post just days before the nomination meeting to choose a candidate to replace Bill Routley, the long-time NDP MLA for the Valley who is retiring.

Morrison, who wanted to run in the race to replace Routley, announced Jan. 12 that he will run as an independent candidate instead for the Valley in this spring’s provincial election.

He cited the NDP’s new “equity-mandate” policy that is preventing him from running for the candidacy as the reason for his resignation.

The equity-mandate policy states that when an incumbent male NDP MLA steps down from his seat, he must be replaced with a woman, or another member of an equity-seeking group, like a First Nation, another ethnic group or someone with a disability.

As well, when a female NDP MLA steps down, she must be replaced by a woman, according to the policy.

Morrison said he believes the NDP’s candidate-selection policy is “dramatically flawed” and has failed the NDP’s supporters in the Valley.

•••

One of the Citizen’s most memorable stories of the year told of Ernie and Kay Sievewright of Crofton who chose to end their lives within days of each other through Canada’s new doctor-assisted death laws.

Surrounded by his many friends and loved ones, Ernie Sievewright finally died with dignity in his Crofton home on Jan. 15.

After wading his way through a long bureaucratic process that began late last spring, the wheelchair-bound senior from Crofton was finally allowed to legally commit suicide with the assistance of a physician on Sunday under Canada’s new Medical Aid in Dying legislation, which became law in June.

His death followed the physician-assisted suicide in their home on Jan. 11 of his beloved wife Kay.

Kay had been suffering for some time from complications of multiple sclerosis and other medical issues at a nursing home in Duncan.

That makes Ernie and Kay among the first couples to successfully access doctor-assisted suicide in Canada since the Supreme Court of Canada voted unanimously to strike down the federal prohibition against it in Bill C-14.

Bill C-14 restricts physician-assisted deaths to mentally competent adults who have a serious and incurable illness, disease or disability.

Both died quickly and painlessly by lethal injections delivered by a doctor.

Sievewright was just happy to finally get to the end of his long journey.

“Kay said she’d have the boat in the water with a full bait bucket and at least one dog on board waiting for me when I get there, and we’ll go fishing on flat and calm seas,” he said with a smile.

“I’m hoping that this really happens because it would be fantastic. Kay and I have lived a rich and full life. All is now in order, and we’re ready to move on.”

•••

Drug houses were also major news this year.

Neighbours of two drug houses, one on Parkside Place and another on Garden Street in Duncan, called the Citizen early in the year to complain about the disruptions and danger of having such buildings nearby.

Later in the year, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP made several major busts that shut down a number of drug houses in the city.

•••

The weather was also making headlines in February of 2017, as it was the snowiest winter in almost ten years.

“We normally receive approximately 49.9 centimetres by the end of February at the Nanaimo Airport each year, but we’re already well above that so far this year,” meteorologist Matt MacDonald said.

“We have a weak La Niña in effect that is bringing in colder than usual water from the equator, and that has mixed with a lot of cold air from the north west which, combined, are making it colder and more snowy on the Island this winter.”

•••

Road conditions along Crofton Road were a safety concern for Crofton fire chief Ken Rukus in April.

Rukus said the roads that are under the responsibility of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in the area have taken quite a beating from the unusually heavy snowfalls this winter, and the plowing to clear the roads have only made the problem worse.

The ministry is responsible for the roadways from the Trans-Canada Highway leading into Crofton. That includes Mount Sicker Road, the Chemainus Road/ Crofton Road intersection and Crofton Road itself.

Rukus said the roadway is heavily used by logging trucks, chemical transports, school buses, ferry and residential traffic and he fears the road conditions will lead to a catastrophic accident.

“We had three young girls killed in an accident here years ago, and we don’t want anything like that to happen again,” he said.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the ministry’s maintenance contractor is aware of the potholes in the area and is taking steps to address the issue.

The statement acknowledged the fact that the ministry’s contractors have seen approximately 10 per cent more potholes on roads in southern Vancouver Island, due to the “challenging winter” and the number of freeze and thaw cycles this year.

•••

A man was arrested and charged in April after a woman, badly beaten and in handcuffs, turned up on the doorstep of a home in the Lakes Road area.

She told a contractor who was working at the house that she had escaped after three days of being held against her will and assaulted.

Police swarmed the area and arrested Kehar Garry Sangha, 52.

•••

Cowichan Valley schools saw an influx of new teachers and classrooms this year as the province was forced to pony up following the decision of the Supreme Court of Canada that class size and composition had been illegally stripped from teachers’ contracts.

This saw 60 new teachers for the school district, in 55 new classrooms.

•••

Bolstered by a “yes” vote from the Citizens’ Assembly, the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan both OKed referendums on amalgamation to take place next year.

After months of work, the 36-member assembly recommended the two municipal units amalgamate citing a number of benefits, though they also concluded such a move won’t save money.

Stay tuned for more in the new year.

•••

The historic Mill Bay Church became a museum this year.

The Mill Bay-Malahat, Bamberton and Cobble Hill historical societies leased the building from the Cowichan Valley Regional District for a five-year period.

The original Mill Bay Church was built in 1898.

•••

A rafter nearly died on the Cowichan River on Canada Day due to a dangerous tree that had fallen across the river at Horseshoe Bend.

If it wasn’t for the heroic efforts of bystanders to pull him out from under the tree, then give him CPR, it would have had a tragic ending.

The victim was only the most unfortunate of those who had encounters with the tree, and shortly after the incident, the tree was removed from the river.