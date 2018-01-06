Year in Review: October

File photoJordan Palmer carries Mason Larson and Courtney Wilby in the impossible, impassable gorge relay race, one of the team-building exercises enjoyed by Eagle River Secondary students during a getaway at Gardom Lake Bible Camp.

• Effort was underway to prevent a recently renovated former forestry lookout on Eagle Pass from being torn down. The District of Sicamous, the Splatsin First Nation and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo were among those asking the B.C. government to leave the renovated historic site as is, to benefit the region as a tourist destination. The fire lookout was built in 1922 for CP Rail and later used as a forestry lookout.

• CSRD directors gave the go ahead to complete the new Malakwa Community Park sooner than later. Directors voted unanimously to approve $140,000 in additional funds from the Electoral Area E Community Works Fund.

• The District of Sicamous announced that a conditional purchase offer was made for the acquisition of the Sicamous Medical Clinic, located at 217 Finlayson St.

“Council has been pursuing additional community space for our recreation programs as well as aggressively recruiting health care for our residents,” said Mayor Terry Rysz in a news release. “Council determined this was an opportune time to meet both objectives by purchasing the medical clinic below its fair market value. This purchase will position council to actively recruit a second physician and nurse practitioner for our community.”

• Sicamous RCMP said a collision between two semis on the Bruhn Bridge Friday morning could have had substantially worse results. Sgt. Murray McNeil reported that at 11:30 a.m. on October 6, a west-bound tractor trailer sideswiped an east-bound tractor trailer on the bridge. Neither driver was injured.

• An inability to ‘just say no’ to fishing led to hundreds of dollars in fines for a Shuswap man. Twenty-six-year-old Brady James Hareuther of Gardom Lake was in BC Provincial Court in Salmon Arm because he was unable to wait two weeks to fish in his favourite spots in the Enderby area. The judge pointed out that Hareuther was allowed to fish, just not in certain areas. Hareuther had already paid more than $600 in fines with only two weeks left before his probation was done.

• A community ethnic potluck supper originating as a celebration of Canada turned into a vivacious and delicious multicultural celebration. The event, held at Eagle River Secondary, also included a variety of music.

• Former Beaver Valley Nitehawks defenseman Cody Franson signed a deal with another Hawks team. The 30-year-old Franson signed a $1-million, one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

• Work began on raising the pedestrian foot bridge in Beach Park. In 2015, Sicamous Sands residents submitted a letter to the district stating there were times in the summer when the bridge becomes an impediment for boat traffic and asked it be raised approximately three metres.