YEAR IN REVIEW: October

Mayor Maja Tait seeks funding for improved health facilities and programs in Sooke, and is optimistic after meeting with Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Tait has been working with stakeholders from across the region to advocate for a local primary care home facility.

The facility would create space for more family physicians, allow for urgent care treatment with extended operating hours, and give Sooke residents improved access to medical services. Dix committed the province to a seat on the Sooke Region Primary Health-Care Working Group,which could speed up health initiatives in the region.

Also in October:

•Former EMCS student and current computer network electronics student at Camosun College Triston Line uses computers he refurbished to help research processors all over the world. So far, Line has completed 67,592 tasks for a project that maps cancer cells, 30, 714 tasks for a project to cure Ebola, and have also helped with HIV/AIDS research, a cure for childhood cancer, a cure for ZIKA virus, and more.

•Sooke School District chair Ravi Parmar says district is “in a state of crisis” as it tries to deal with too many students and to few buses. The Board of Education asked for an additional $175,000 of provincial funding to cover the cost of the 300 additional riders this year.

•Tour de Rock returns for the 20th year, and in celebration of the anniversary, this year’s team was made up of 24 members who are not only police officers and media, but also firefighters, paramedics, and community advocates. EMCS students raised $8000 for the event, and in turn, got to shave their teacher Angus McCowan’s head.