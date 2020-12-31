YEAR IN REVIEW: November 2020

Blue Fins Morgan Langford (left) and Jordyn Stokes race side by side in the backstroke during the Williams Lake Blue Fins Splash and Dash early November at the West Fraser Aquatic Centre. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Nov. 5, 2020

Brent Adolph heading to trail on attempted murder, aggravated assault charges

Brent M.C. Adolph is one step closer to facing trial on one count of attempt to commit murder and another of aggravated assault following the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Williams Lake Provincial Court in 2020.

The charges stem from an incident more than four years ago in the lakecity when a victim was stabbed multiple times at the corner of Broadway Avenue South and Lakeview Crescent in the early morning hours Sunday, May 15, 2016.

Nov. 5, 2020

City seeking input on proposed childcare facility in Williams Lake

Public input was being sought for a new, proposed 73-space childcare centre in Williams Lake that would provide before and after school care for children ages six to 12.

Williams Lake economic development officer Beth Veenkamp said the need for such a facility was recommended in the 2020 Williams Lake Child Care Needs Assessment and Action Plan consultation.

She hoped the city could apply to the BC New Spaces Fund for the new centre, which provides up to $3 million.

With help from Zirnhelt Timber Frame’s Sam Zirnhelt, a conceptual plan and budget has been developed, showing a total cost of $2.88 million.

Nov. 5, 2020

Pfleiderer twins named to Acadia women’s rugby all-decade teams

Two former Lake City Falcons rugby players were named to the Acadian Axewomen’s all-decade team.

Twin sisters Emma and Laura Pfleiderer were among 30 players named with the honour by Axewomen head coach Matt Durant. Laura was named to the first all-decade team, while Emma was named to the second all-decade team.

Both sisters have one year left of eligibility to play in Atlantic University Sport rugby, however, COVID-19 forced a shutdown on this year’s season.

Nov. 5, 2020

Ministry of Transportation not planning to rectify Dog Creek slide area at this time

Crews and equipment were at the Dog Creek slide area in Williams Lake removing debris from the road Tuesday, Nov. 3.

When contacted about the ongoing issue visible off Dog Creek Road, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it had no immediate plans for the area as there was “no imminent danger to the public infrastructure.”

The did say they would continue to ensure the failed material did not impact traffic on the municipal portion of Dog Creek Road by removing material as the situation dictates.

Nov. 11, 2020

We will remember

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 held Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake Wednesday, Nov. 11, under brilliant, blue skies and a temperature of -7C. The solemn occasion officially commemorates the end of the First World War in 1918 and honours the men and women who have served, and continue to serve, Canada.

This year also marked the 75th year since the end of the Second World War. Residents were encouraged to watch the service from home this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, a handful of people did arrive and social distance at the cenotaph outside Williams Lake City Hall to pay their respects.

Nov. 12, 2020

Ninety years and counting at the Williams Lake Tribune

This time 90 years ago the Williams Lake Tribune was making its first run of press.

Founded by W.P. Cotton, the first paper hit the streets on Oct. 31, 1930 when there were 90 registered voters in the one-year-old village of Williams Lake.

Fast forward 90 years and the paper has seen many changes, but it is still printed on our press at First Avenue North.

Nov. 12, 2020

Williams Lake receives $2.6 million from province’s COVID-19 safe restart grant

Christmas arrived early, said Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb, announcing the city had received $2,618,000 from the provincial government.

“This is going to be a boon for us in our community,” Cobb said during a press conference outside city hall Friday, Nov. 6, noting the funding would help the city’s shortfalls in its budget from the reduction in airport revenues and the gaming grant monies that were significantly impacted due to COVID-19.

The funding was part of the provincial government’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant program, which will see $425 million distributed to local governments.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nov. 12, 2020

Blue Fins dive into pool for first meet in 7 months

Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers got a taste of competitive action Nov. 7 with their first swim meet in seven months.

Billed the ‘Splash ‘n’ Dash Time Trial,’ head coach Chad Webb said the meet was a chance for the club’s competitive swimmers to celebrate their hard work since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March with an inter-club meet.

The energy in the building was lower with the reduced number of spectators on deck, however, the Blue Fins swam their hearts out and finished with some impressive personal bests and six new club records.

Nov. 19, 2020

Williams Lake ranks seventh on crime severity index

For the second year in a row, Williams Lake has ranked seventh in Statistics Canada’s crime severity index for cities with a core population of 10,000 or more.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. and officer in charge Jeff Pelley said the index, released in October, is based on 2019’s police-reported crimes and 2019’s three identified homicides influenced the ratings.

Nov. 26, 2020

COVID-19 case confirmed at high school

An entire class was self-isolating for two weeks after two COVID-19 exposures were reported at Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus.

A news release Nov. 23 from School District 27 Superintendent Chris van der Mark said Interior Health Authority confirmed “a member of our Lake City Secondary (WL Campus) school community has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The person self-isolated at home with support from local public health teams. The students quarantined were part of a P.E. class at the school.

Nov. 26, 2020

Studio theatre’s radio play read to hit airwaves

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre presented a radio play version of the beloved classic, A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens.

Adapted for radio by theatre member Tanis Armstrong, the production aired on YouTube Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5, which people were able to watch with the purchase of a ticket.

The cast included: Michael Rawluk as Scrooge, Sheryl-Lynn Lewis as the narrator, Jay Goddard as Bob Crotchet and Mrs. Wilbur, Stuart Wright as Fred, old Joe and young Scrooge, Stacey Poirier as Jacob Marley and Belle, Kirsten Lyons as The Ghost of Christmas Past, niece and businessman, Harry Jennings as The Ghost of Christmas Future and Fezziwig, Val Hanet as Mrs. Crochet, Payton Daum Armstrong as Peter Crotchet, a gentleman, the boy and Fran and Lauren Regier as Tiny Tim, a gentleman and child Scrooge.

Foley artists were: Susan Nelson and Emma Hanet, Curt Sprickerhoff was the tech and Val and Sarah Hanet were the costume artists

Williams Lake Tribune