YEAR IN REVIEW: Noteworthy passings of 2019

Remembering key members of our community

Some of the noteworthy people we said goodbye to in 2019.

John Bowles, 101. World War II veteran and longtime Balfour postmaster and general store proprietor. Died June 30.

Lionel Binette, 99. World War II veteran, who recited In Flanders Field each year at Nelson’s Remembrance Day service. Died March 12.

Herb Brown, 101. Longtime deckhand, oiler, and engineer aboard the Kootenay Lake ferries. Died Nov. 21.

Mary Carne, 93. Keeper of Greyhound and general transportation history in the Kootenays and Okanagan. Died April 30.

Bernie Clarkson, 89. Former principal of South Nelson and Central schools. Died Feb. 6.

Eric Clough, 89. Landscape architect known for his work with the Slocan Valley Seniors’ Housing Society. Died Aug. 18.

Herb Couch, 70. Teacher and advocate for causes including the preservation of Red Sands beach, proportional representation, and cannabis legalization. Died March 25.

David Drake, 88. Poet and mathematician known for his incomprehensible submissions to local newspapers. Died Sept. 2.

Max Frobe, 80. Jeweler and filmmaker. Died April 21.

Nils Jensen, 69. Former Nelson Crown prosecutor and Oak Bay mayor. Died April 7.

Steve Lapshinoff, 76. Historian whose books included a 407-page report on the death of Doukhobor leader Peter (Lordly) Verigin. Died July 24.

Walt Laurie, 96. Leading advocate for the preservation and promotion of Streetcar 23. Died Jan. 12.

Cameron Mah, 72. Longtime Nelson restaurateur. Died June 8.

Evelyn Murray, 96. Last living person born in the Ymir hospital. Died April 9.

Gary Ockenden. Organizational and development consultant. Died Nov. 18.

Andreas Pittinger, 47. Longtime host of Kootenay Co-op Radio’s Pineapple Express. Died in February.

Isabel (Buddy) Ramsay, 100. Former co-proprietor of Vogue Studio and Ramsay’s Cameras, active community volunteer. Died March 7.

Claus Schunke. Blogger, city council critic, Chinatown historian. Died April 5.

John Voykin, 80. Regional district director for Area I (Rural Castlegar) for over 30 years. Died Nov. 26.