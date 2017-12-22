YEAR IN REVIEW: March

Here's what happened this year in March

  • Dec. 22, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Sooke man who had ties to the Nanaimo chapter of the Hells Angels was found dead in Port Renfrew, the victim of a murder.

Michael Gregory Widner, 39, was last seen March 8 in Sooke and reported missing the following day.

Police have released few details of the investigation.

Also in March:

• Sooke residents saw a 5.5 per cent increase in property taxes. “Nobody likes a tax increase, but we’ve held them at near zero for five years,” said Sooke Mayor Maja Tait.

• Port Renfrew’s capability to transmit early warnings of a possible tsunami were bolstered with a new high-tech system set to begin operations within a year.

• The Victoria Regional Transit Commission delayed future expansion projects following the province’s decision to not boost the gas tax to help meet costs. The commission was hoping for a two-cent-per-litre fuel tax increase in the provincial budget.

