YEAR IN REVIEW: Looking back at November headlines in Hope

November 2019

• The top story in November was the announcement of a 52-bed supportive housing unit that could come to Hope. And it’s likely to be the top story of 2020, too.

Council has yet to approve the bylaw amendments that would be needed to build the unit. However, the House of Hope shelter in the adjacent lot is also operating without council approval. The amendments, if approved, would bring both projects into compliance.

As of the end of the year, it’s unclear how council will vote on this project. But many people in the community have expressed concern that such a housing project would attract more homeless people to the area, and become a central location for criminal activity. There are an estimated 40 people experiencing homelessness in Hope at last count.

• Heavy work began to turn the Tom Berry gravel pit, or Starrett’s Pond, into a healthy habitat for salmon and other species.

The pond was created initially as a gravel pit to support the construction of the Coquihalla Highway in the 1980s. However, over time water began spilling into the area and created what’s known as a fish kill area. Salmon could get in, but were trapped, impeding them from getting to the ocean or to finish spawning.

However, work began in earnest in November, and will continue to create a flow through waterway that will turn the area into a healthy hababit.

• The Hope’s Heart Hero Award was brought back this year after a brief hiatus. This year’s award went to Bruce McDonald, a pastor at Northwest Harvest Church. He was celebrated this year for his work taking care of homeless people, and in turn he reminded everyone to continue their work to make Hope a better place for everyone.

• This was a special year for the Hope Curling Club, which celebrated 60 years in the community. They held a large bonspiel in November, and also had a coach from Curl BC in town to help the club’s coaches with their own skills.

They are hoping to attract more people to the popular sport, and are working with the school district to get more youth involved.

