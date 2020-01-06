Year in Review: June 2019

The Quesnel Cariboo Observer looks back on the stories that caught our attention in June 2019

• West Fraser announced a temporary production curtailment at its mills in Quesnel, Williams Lake, Chetwynd, Smithers and Fraser Lake. All mill activities will be curtailed for one week in June, and the curtailment is expected to reduce lumber capacity by approximately 30 million board feet.

• The Back Country Horsemen of British Columbia North Cariboo Chapter celebrated the opening of the Collins Overland Telegraph Trail (COTT) after six years of hard work, thousands of volunteer hours and a lot of community support went into building a new trailhead and making the 58-kilometre section from Rawlings Road to the Blackwater Crossing rideable from end to end. The grand opening featured a 3.5-hour ride and hike along the trail, during which participants honoured Dwight Dodge, who ran the Telegraph Trail Preservation Society from 1953 to 2006 and published the book The History of the Telegraph Trail.

• The Quesnel Crossfire was suspended from the Prince George Senior Lacrosse League after forfeiting its second game of the season on June 8.

• The province’s chief forester announced the new allowable annual cut for West Fraser’s Tree Farm Licence 52 near Quesnel is 592,500 cubic metres, which is a 36-per-cent reduction from the current cut of 918,014 cubic metres set in 2011, and reflects the end of mountain pine beetle salvage operations in the area, according to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. The annual average harvest level between 2010 and 2018 was 589,000 cubic metres per year.

• After a blistering performance at the Canada Cup in Maple Ridge in May, 18-year-old Emerie Watson of the Quesnel River Archers received a phone call in early June saying she had earned a place on Team Canada at the 2019 World Archery Junior Championships in Madrid in late August. This will be her second time representing Canada after competing at the 2017 World Archery Youth Championships.

• The Quesnel Downtown Association and West Quesnel Business Association collaborated to host the first Shore to Shore Dinner on the Fraser River walking bridge, and it was considered a great success after selling out very quickly.

• Two of the West Fraser Timber Park’s tennis courts were converted into six pickleball courts, giving Quesnel its first official outdoor pickleball courts.

• The provincial Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Service came to Quesnel for a public hearing to gather input into the 2020 provincial budget. At the hearing, committee members heard from the Nazko Emergency Management Team, the Literacy Quesnel Society, the Seniors Advocacy Services, the Quesnel and District Child Development Centre, the Quesnel Community Connect Committee, the City of Quesnel, the Quesnel Cattlemen’s Association, the Cariboo Mining Association, Barkerville Historic Town and Park, the Spinal Cord Injury Organization of British Columbia, the B.C. ME/FM Society, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, B.C. Wildlife Federation Region 5, and the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

• The Cariboo-Prince George People’s Party of Canada Electoral District Association was the first to announce a candidate for the October federal election, naming Jing Lan Yang, a former teacher in the Lower Mainland, as its official candidate for this area.

• At the Quesnel Kangaroos’ annual awards banquet, goaltender Brandon Peacock was named Most Valuable Player, while Tommy Grant was the Most Popular Player. The Top Scorer Award went to Alessia Tomasetti, while Chad Kimmie was named Rookie of the Year, Jonathan Belyan won the Most Dedicated Player Award, and Ryan Reynolds was named Top Defenceman.