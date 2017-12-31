Year in Review: June 2017

Firefighters battle the blaze at a multi-family home on the 800 block of Fulton Street on Tuesday, June 6. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

North Coast gets MLA in government

For the first time since 2005 the North Coast has an MLA in government after a non-confidence motion toppled the BC Liberal government. After six years as the premier, Christy Clark resigned as the party leader and MLA. On June 8, Jennifer Rice was sworn in as North Coast MLA and was named parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness on the 18th.

READ MORE: North Coast MLA sworn in, Rice excited for the future

The future is fast with fibre-op

CityWest invests $10 million in fibre-to-the-home tech in Prince Rupert, allowing speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes per second. Current download speeds are 125 megabits per second. The company has already established the service in parts of Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers and Metlakatla. CEO Chris Marrett said it will take several years to install in Prince Rupert because of the city’s size.

READ MORE: Fibre fast future for the city

Fire at Parkside Motel

Two rooms on the upper level of the Parkside Resort Motel were destroyed by a 1:55 a.m. fire, while two downstairs rooms had smoke and water damage. No one was injured in the fire, and the building was evacuated. Occupants were relocated to different motels.

READ MORE: Parkside Resort Motel suffers early morning fire

Three distracted drivers in less than 30 minutes

During a road safety stop on Second Avenue West, Prince Rupert RCMP caught three distracted drivers in the span of 30 minutes. Roadside construction crews had been complaining about reckless driving during the repaving of Highway 16 along McBride Street, Second Avenue and Third Avenue. Speed, distracted driving and not obeying road closure signs had all been reported.

READ MORE: Distracted drivers caught in the act

Body found on Mount Hays Trail

Joggers discovered a body at the base of Mount Hays on June 9 at 10:30 a.m. The RCMP said they did not believe the public was in danger.

READ MORE: Body found in Mount Hays area

Suspicious residence fire on Fulton Street

On the evening of June 6, a fire engulfed a multi-family home on the 800 block of Fulton Street. The police deemed the fire suspicious and sought two people seen leaving the scene in a small, dark SUV.

READ MORE: Fulton Street fire considered suspicious by police

Play Here

McKay Street Park won the BCAA Play Here contest — earning $100,000 — for their design with votes from Prince Rupert residents.

More than 425,000 votes poured in, securing the prize for the city out of 10 competing communities. The funds will go toward building the proposed playground. Funds still have to be raised for the other portions of the design, which include a covered basketball court, covered skateboard park, community hall, picnic shelter, nature play area, dog park and an expansion of the community garden.

READ MORE: Community rallies, wins $100,000 for Mckay Street Park

