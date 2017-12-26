YEAR IN REVIEW: July

Danielle Smith, left, and Tanner Bently share a bag of candy at Canada’s 150th birthday celebration at the Flats in Sooke on Saturday, July 1, 2017. The event featured live music, a pancake breakfast, local vendors, face painting, fireworks, cake and more for the community to enjoy. (Dawn Gibson/ Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke resident Ken Davies shares his story about unknowingly buying cocaine laced with fentanyl. After overdosing, Davies was on the floor for 40 hours – 30 unconscious and 10 yelling for help.

His ex-wife eventually came to his home, found him, and called 911. Six months after, he still suffers from the incident, with no feeling from his knee down on one of his legs, leaving him unable to work.

“This screwed my whole life up. I went from making $6,000 to $8, 000 a month, to losing everything,” said Davies. “But I’m lucky to survive. I’ve put my family through hell and I’m happy I get a second chance at life.”

Also in July:

•John Horgan takes over as Premiere on July 18th, after B.C.’s closest ever election results.

•Kenneth Jacob Fenton gets sentenced to four years behind bars for his role in the death of Sooke resident Sarah Beckett, a 32-year-old mother of two young boys. He will also be prohibited from driving for five years following his incarceration.

•Four young Sooke residents, including Presley Banys, 11, Ella McDonald, 14, Luke Hopkins, 11, and Rhys Neveu earn their black belt in Taekwondo. The students are now allowed to start assisting and learning how to teach their own classes, but can continue training and in two years can take their second-degree black belt.