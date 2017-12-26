Year in Review: January 2017

From AltaGas on Ridley to a Rupertite on Broadway, here are the news highlights from Prince Rupert

B.C. Premier Christy Clark made the first visit of a sitting premier to Lax Kw’alaams since 1999 in January. (File photo)

AltaGas finalizes terminal plans for Ridley

Three days into 2017, AltaGas announced its Final Investment Decision for the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, becoming the first of its kind on Canada’s West Coast.

Federal approval from Transport Canada, the Port of Prince Rupert and Ridley Terminals Inc. was granted in late 2016, after environmental reviews were submitted. The $500-million terminal is designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane to Asian markets each year. The location of the terminal cuts the travel time to Asia down to 10 days compared to the 25 days it takes to ship from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The project is estimated to bring 200-250 construction jobs during construction and there will be 40-50 permanent jobs once the terminal is in operation.

Rupertite makes her debut on Broadway

Kimberly Truong started dancing when she was four years old, spending years under the tutelage of Teresa Mackereth at the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert. Then, at 23 years old, Truong was cast in “Miss Saigon” on Broadway.

“It’s hard to explain how much it means. It’s everything I worked for, but the excitement to be able to tell my family that I’m going to Broadway for this show that is about where we come from and everything my family has gone through is really exciting,” Truong told the Northern View.

The show took the stage in March with Truong playing a Vietnamese girl in the ensemble.

LNG project considerS

moving LELU berthing area

Pacific NorthWest would not confirm or deny reports of switching a planned berthing area from Lelu Island to Ridley for their proposed LNG (liquid natural gas) project. The project has since been cancelled.

The change in the PNWLNG proposal could have saved the company as much as $1 billion. The move also could have avoided the many environmental concerns surrounding Flora Bank, where a mile-long trestle suspension bridge was to be built over the juvenile salmon habitat. Court proceedings were filed by many environmental and First Nations groups in response to the original Flora Bank plans.

B.C. Premier MAKES FIRST visit TO Lax Kw’alaams

Then-premier Christy Clark and Deputy Premier Rich Coleman visited Lax Kw’alaams to celebrate the paving of Tuck Inlet Road — the finished product of a $20-million dollar project.

While she was there, the premier signed an agreement with Lax Kw’alaams Mayor John Helin and council for the province to fund eight new seniors affordable housing units and an additional 10 affordable housing units in the village. The two projects will cost an estimated total of $4.8 million and are anticipated to be completed in 2018.

During her visit, Clark said the province had invested $9 million in the Tsimshian Round Table in supporting training for Tsimshian workers, and $700,000 in wages from the Tuck Inlet Road paving project was returned to the community through its workers.

Lions Club told to wait to replace Mariner’s Park playground

After the Lions Club raised $100,000 to replace the wooden playground they donated 23 years earlier, the City of Prince Rupert told them to wait for the 2017 budget to be adopted in May.

“We know there’s lots of demand in town for a kids tot park,” Paul Rajandram of the Prince Rupert Lions Club said.

The Lions Club wanted to install a new playground at the park that would be accessible to people of all abilities. The wooden structure was replaced by a metal one with rubber covering on the ground to cushion falls.

But 10 months passed before the playground was installed and open to the public. In January, half of the original playground had been removed because of safety concerns.

