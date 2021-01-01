YEAR IN REVIEW: Holiday movies were filmed in Summerland

Film crews were in community for two movies and a commercial in 2020

Motion picture crews were in Summerland during the summer and fall to film two holiday movies.

In July, during the hottest days of the year, crews filmed The Christmas Yule Blog. Summerland was used as a New Mexico community for the motion picture.

“We look forward to more of this happening in the community. Filming has increased throughout the Okanagan in general, so we can expect more of this happening in Summerland as well,” municipal administrator Anthony Haddad said at the time.

Holiday decorations were set up around the downtown and in other locations, and on the night of July 31, crews were downtown to film a parade.

In October, crews returned to film The Angel Tree, a Hallmark movie. For this movie, a portion of Victoria Road North was used to represent the Colorado location of the movie.

“I think there’s lots of movie activity going on throughout the valley. It definitely brings excitement and notoriety to our community,” said Lori Mullin, manager of parks and recreation for the municipality.

Some Summerland residents can be seen in both movies.

The two movies were released on television during the holiday season.

In addition to the two movies, Summerland was also used as the location for a Hyundai car commercial, which was filmed in spring.

For the film projects, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and precautions were put in place.

