Year in Review: Headlines to highlight from April

A look back at some of the top headlines from April 2019

As we near 2020, we’re looking back at the stories that captured our attention throughout the past year. Here are a few of the headlines to remember from April 2019.

Grass fire sparks up fire season

Ten firefighters from the BX Swan Lake Fire Department were able to control the season’s first grass fire, despite the challenge of reaching the fire from McLennan Road. Crews had the fire under control an hour after arriving at 4 p.m.

Cause of the 100 square-metre grass fire remains unknown.

OKIB re-elects Chief Byron Louis

Byron Louis is re-elected to a fifth consecutive term as Okanagan Indian Band Chief in band elections.

Louis garnered 240 votes to defeat challengers Dan Wilson (183 votes) and Cindy Brewer (148).

A total of 581 ballots were cast for Chief with 10 ballots spoiled. Brewer and Wilson retained their seats on the OKIB council, along with fellow incumbents Val Chiba, Tim Isaac, Garrett Lawrence, Allan Louis, Sheldon Louis and Leland Wilson.

Two new councillors were elected, Ryan Oliverius and Sharon Cullen.

Shamrocks take siesta

The Armstrong Shamrocks announce they are taking a hiatus from the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League due to a lack of players and a lack of commitment.

Armstrong joined the loops in 2003 and were part of the league for 16 straight seasons playing in the smallest community in the league.

Warm welcome for Vipers

A surprise rally is held at Kal Tire Place parking lot for the Vernon Vipers after the team arrived home from Wenatchee, Wash., fresh from beating the hometown Wild 3-1 to win the B.C. Hockey League’s Interior Division championship in five games, and advance to the league’s Fred Page Cup final against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Paddleboarder cleans shorelines

Aaron Nasipayko vows to help clean up Kalamalka Lake one standup paddleboard outing at a time.

The Vernon financial advisory has made it his summer challenge to collect garbage lying just below the water’s surface and along the shoreline.

First title for Spruce Kings

Lucky 13 was the charm for the Prince George Spruce Kings.

A 3-1 win over the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place gave the Spruce Kings a sweep of the B.C. Hockey League’s Fred Page Cup championship – the first title for the Spruce Kings.

The Spruce Kings advanced to the Doyle Cup best-of-seven B.C.-Alberta championship against the Brooks Bandits.

