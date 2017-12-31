YEAR IN REVIEW: December

One Sooke couple has taken Christmas decorating to a whole new level.

B.C. Hydro is preparing to sell more than 28 hectares of land at Jordan River, and the Pacheedaht First Nation is a likely buyer.

Last year, B.C. announced a major earthquake would destroy its dam and wipe out the community below and bought all but one home along the main strip.

CRD Juan de Fuca Electoral Area director Mike Hicks expects the Jordan River lands to be part of treaty negotiations. The land use committee has given the first two reading to a bylaw for the zoning change. A public hearing is expected early in the new year.

Also in December:

•Sooke resident Wendy Morton is appointed to the Order of British Columbia, the provinces highest honour, for her nationally recognized poetry projects and impact on the Indigenous community.

•A human foot with part of a leg attached was discovered at Jordan River on Thursday, Dec. 7, by NAME while he was out walking his dogs. Sooke RCMP handed the case over to the B.C. Coroners office, where it will be further investigated. This is the 13th foot to wash up on B.C.’s coastline in the last decade.

•The Ancient Forest Alliance discovered a “magnificent old-growth forest” located 10 minutes away from Port Renfrew, and nicknamed it FernGully Grove due to vast understory of ferns. The AFA hope to purchase the land, which is currently owned by TimberWest, and protect it.

• The new turf field opened in Sooke. The $1.6-million project took approximately eight months to build, and was created entirely by the generosity of local volunteers and businesses in the community.