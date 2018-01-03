Year in Review: Cowichan Lake saw record-breaking weather, successful festivals and the promise of growth in 2017

Lady of the Lake Chailyn Vensel and First Princess Alexis Cage drop the puck for the ceremonial faceoff between initiation player Blake Voghell and midget player Billy Robertson to open the skills portion of the annual Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey Jamboree last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Gazette)

JANUARY

Cowichan Lake residents had a sense of déjà vu in early January as a sign on the Brookside Medical Clinic’s door said doctors were leaving the area. The notice informed patients that Dr. Gary Toth would be finished March 31, and that Dr. Pedro Jara Villaroel and Dr. Clara Iturra would be moving to Vancouver as of Aug. 31. No explanations were given. The notice concluded with the words, “We are currently recruiting new family physicians for the practice in hopes of replacement.”

•••

A Lake Cowichan mom was delighted that she and her twins were featured in the Greater Victoria Fire Fighters fundraising calendar.

It’s the kind of calendar you think it is but Danielle Turner and her twins, Harlow and Hayden, are shown with fully dressed firefighters.

The fundraising effort is aimed at helping Victoria General’s Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit, and Turner has had quite a history with that unit.

•••

Planned upgrades at the Meade Creek Recycling Centre would soon begin to bring the facility up to current environmental and safety standards.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District, which owns and operates the site, held two open houses this month to provide the public with information about the project and to answer questions.

•••

Does Lake Cowichan need more bed and breakfasts?

Coun. Bob Day, chair of the town’s economic and sustainable development committee, asked his council colleagues that question at their Jan. 11 meeting.

“I know the province is going to look after Airbnb but there are a number of other thoughts. We don’t have hotels. Could we assist in creating more B&B zones? I know that if you want to change your zoning [in the town of Lake Cowichan] it’s possible with a fee, but we do have one proscribed zone for B&B right now,” he said, kicking off a wide-ranging discussion.

CAO Joe Fernandez said that when it comes to economic development in the area, he doesn’t think that setting up a bed and breakfast “is a prime motivator for people moving here” and suggested councillors take a broader view of what might boost the area.

“We might want to think outside the box,” he said.

•••

Seeing young Cowichan Valley actors and performers featured in hit TV shows is not that unusual anymore but when the rising star is a baby, you tend to go: whaaaat?

Presley Smith, who plays Sunny in the Netflix series Lemony Snicket’s A series of Unfortunate Events, is only a year old.

The daughter of former Lake Cowichan residents Mike Smith and model/actress Paige Lindquist, little Presley makes an adorable Sunny Baudelaire in the series, which is based on the series of 13 children’s novels.

The premiere, which was called The Black Carpet, was held Jan. 13.

•••

Scott Longyear and Krystal Poirier were amazed at the crowds of people that filled their restaurant, Lake Cowichan’s Carmanah Pizza, on opening night.

Longyear said the restaurant ran out of its home-made pizza dough just two and a half hours after opening the restaurant’s doors for the first time on Jan. 19.

And the business hasn’t let up at Carmanah Pizza, Lake Cowichan’s only restaurant that focuses on pizza, since then.

“We thought we’d sell about 20 pizzas a day, but we’re currently selling more than 100 a day,” Longyear said.

•••

With a full day of games to enjoy, Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey’s 2017 Jamboree took to the ice at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena on Jan. 21. The edition was the 45th time players of all ages have shown off their skills to parents and friends at the popular annual event, which is part of Minor Hockey Week throughout B.C.

•••

Icy sidewalks forcing fearful seniors to stay in their homes were front and centre at Lake Cowichan town council Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Don Beldessi, president of King George Seniors Affordable Housing, the operator of the Evergreen Place seniors housing on South Shore Road, said he’s worried that town sidewalks and even roads are not being cleared. The problem mushroomed as time passed without the cold letting up.

“Some remained housebound because of fear of falling or injury. We have heard many concerns from our residents and visitors about the dangerous, slippery conditions. We have had several falls and near misses reported to our office,” he said.

•••

Lake Cowichan property owners can look for a three per cent tax increase this year, according to Mayor Ross Forrest.

Aging infrastructure means Lake Cowichan is on a road to renovation this year, Forrest said Tuesday, Jan. 24, explaining that “through good fiscal management and grant opportunities” the town is “continually addressing those deficiencies.”

Councillors have been following their aim of keeping tax increases as close as possible to the cost of living “while still trying to provide the necessary services our citizens have come to expect,” he said.

•••

Eight new jobs for skilled trades workers are on their way as Lake Cowichan town council approved South Shore Cabinetry’s request to expand its operation.

A permit for improvements to the site at 181 South Shore Rd. was approved by Lake Cowichan town council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24.

•••

For his beloved grandmother’s 99th birthday, Vernon’s Craig Howard thought of Canada’s most famous No. 99.

Through his parents — mom, Billie, and dad, Brian — Howard decided to try and contact Wayne Gretzky to send his grandmother, Lucile Palsson in Lake Cowichan, on Vancouver Island, a special birthday greeting as both share the same big day — Jan. 26.

The Great One did more than simply send a greeting.

“He sent her the greeting, an autographed Edmonton Oilers jersey and an autographed copy of his book,” said Howard.

•••

At the end of January, Honeymoon Bay was in danger of losing all the fun happenings at its hall if helpers didn’t step up. Finding volunteers is a problem everywhere and now it’s hit the Honeymoon Bay Community Society.

“We’re in desperate need of board members. If we can’t find people, we’re going to have to shut it all down,” said Jean Atkins, society chair. That means a lot of great community events that happen in or around the Honeymoon Bay Community Hall just won’t happen.

•••

The Pure Wrestling Association’s presentation of Live Pro Wrestling had come to town on Sunday, Jan. 29 and the fans were ready to let it rip. Because some of the wrestlers are from the area, there was some family support in the crowd as well. The ring, surrounded by chairs, was set up in the centre of the hall with the wrestlers entering from backstage. Organizers said afterwards it was a perfect set-up for the event.

FEBRUARY

The Town of Lake Cowichan is managing to cope with the snowiest winter Vancouver Island has seen in years.

“We’ve had quite the snow this year,” Town of Lake Cowichan CAO Joe Fernandez said on Feb. 7. “It’s finally stopped. Hopefully.”

Amounts measured as much as 49 centimetres in some areas.

•••

BC Hydro was able to clean up the last few areas that were out of power by Saturday, Feb. 11 but it had been a long haul, as heavy rain followed heavy snow, crashing a transmitter and throwing the entire Cowichan Lake area out of power on Thursday, Feb. 9.

•••

The volunteer firefighters at Mesachie Lake are more prepared to deal with the ongoing fentanyl crisis in the province after a February training session.

Six of the 14 firefighters at the Mesachie Lake fire department were taught last week how to deliver naloxone, an anti-overdose medication used widely to treat fentanyl overdoses, by Owen Robertson, the department’s deputy chief.

Fire chief Gary Eve said he and Robertson took training recently on how to deliver naloxone and how to teach others to do it, so they decided to spread that knowledge to others in the department.

•••

Lake Cowichan Wilderness Watch members were deeply troubled to find the remains of an elk cow and her unborn fetus.

The remains were left following a poaching incident and were reported to Denis Martel of Wilderness Watch on Sunday, Feb. 12. He went out Monday morning with Larry Williams, another Wilderness Watch member.

“Someone phoned me about seeing a poached [elk] calf and a bunch of birds flying around so I went up and had a look. It wasn’t a calf at all; it was a cow head, just the head. And when I looked a little further, there was an unborn fetus beside it as well.”

•••

A quartet of talented students from Lake Cowichan School have taken first place in their category in the Cowichan Valley School District’s 14th annual Drama/Science Challenge.

Lake Cowichan’s Grade 4/5 Drama finalists and SD79 District Champions are Elyssa Sahulka, Sydney Johnson, Olivia Youmans, and Kaylen Andersson.

Schools around the entire Valley have been preparing over the past few weeks, rehearsing for drama and preparing science projects, and taking part in in-school competitions to determine their representatives at the big event.

•••

Authors Nirmal Gerow and Teresa Schapansky joined forces Saturday, Feb. 11 for a special afternoon at the Lake Cowichan library.

It was a great chance for Lakers to turn out and meet two former residents who have become successful writers. The two women chatted with members of a large audience before taking to the microphone, talking about their books and then reading some excerpts.

•••

Cowichan Lake’s first baby of 2017 is Benjamin Joseph Ratte.

He was born at home in Lake Cowichan on Saturday, Jan. 14, weighing in at eight pounds three ounces.

His proud parents are Brandi Drew and Donald Ratte. It took a bit longer to find out who that was this year because the little fellow was born at home. He made the front page of the Gazette on Feb. 22.

•••

Her show was a day late but when Luisa Marshall finally took to the spotlight at the Lake Cowichan Legion with her Tina Turner act Sunday night, it was clear the electricity was back.

Her performance, along with a number of other events around the Cowichan Lake area, was sidelined by a power failure lasting between seven and 12 hours, depending where you lived. Marshall actually lived in Lake Cowichan overnight, having decided to stay in her motorhome and perform the following day.

•••

A disabled Lake Cowichan woman wants answers from the town after her family was stuck in snow in her vehicle for almost two hours on a snowy day. Krista Parker, who can’t walk and is wheelchair bound due to a car accident 25 years ago, said she, her husband and son got stuck after unsuccessfully trying to climb a steep hill on Winter Drive, where the family lives, after a heavy snowfall.

She said she called the Town of Lake Cowichan’s public works number for assistance, but it was after hours so she called the emergency number and eventually contacted a staff member. Parker said the town’s superintendent of public works did arrive at the scene where the family was stuck after some time, but could do little to help.

•••

The population of Lake Cowichan School turned out in force at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena Tuesday, Feb. 23 as the Cowichan Valley Capitals visited the community to play the school’s hockey team.

Organizers were so pleased at how it all went that they’re hoping to make it an annual event, according to school trustee Cathy Schmidt, who’s in charge of taking Capitals players around to visit elementary schools for games and visits during the school year.

•••

A noon-hour power outage in Lake Cowichan disrupted everything from a bantam hockey tournament, to a curling event, a memorial service, a concert at the Legion, and a community dance on Saturday, Feb. 25.

A tree on the line was to blame for the outage, which left about 3,800 people in the dark and cold until anywhere from 7:45 p.m. to midnight, depending on where they lived.

MARCH

Cowichan Lake residents greeted March 4th’s snow with mixed emotions but those most annoyed by the sight of the white stuff were the eager anglers who were ready to head out for the annual Frostbite Fishing Derby. Run by the Lake Cowichan Legion, this is always a popular event, and as its name shows, no one is expecting a short-sleeve kind of day, but participants do like decent fishing weather. The winner was Rick Harris.

•••

Lake Cowichan’s Scarlett’s Second Hand Boutique introduced a new coffee bar.

Owner Scarlett Feltrin completed some minor renovations to her store, located next to the post office at 40 South Shore Rd., and decided to add the new take-out coffee and espresso bar to better serve the needs of her customers.

“I’m a mom with two kids and I’m always out walking and looking for some place to have a coffee. I serve Drumroaster Coffee from Cobble Hill and cookies made at the nearby Deep Fried Ice Cream store, which are all made from scratch,” she said.

•••

The Lake Cowichan Lakers boys basketball team has wrapped up a successful season. The team, made up of players in Grades 10 through 12, was the school’s first in eight years.

Led by volunteer coach Cyrus Gray, a former Cowichan Secondary player, the team had a winning record despite having some players that at the start of the season had never played organized basketball before.

•••

About 200 people crowded into the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena to enjoy performances in an event called Under the Sea. With young skaters dressed as everything from fish and crabs to chefs, the annual Cowichan Lake District Skating Club ice show offered parents and friends an entertaining evening Friday, March 5.

•••

Greg Adams, who moved the huge Sunfest Country Music Festival to the newly constructed, purpose-built Laketown Ranch facility at Meade Creek in 2016, was awarded the title of Citizen of the Year by the Cowichan Lake District Chamber of Commerce in a ceremony on March 9.

Adams’s achievement in bringing his operation to Laketown Ranch “is a huge thing for the Cowichan Lake Community: Areas F and I and the town. I think we are benefiting from it and will continue to profit from it in years to come,” Chamber president Jim Humphrey said.

•••

The Nichole Stock Award for Community Service was given to three recipients March 9.

Betty Lou Riel, was described by the awards committee as “a huge part” of the successful organization of the volunteers for the Sunfest Welcome Committee.

Mike and Barbara Bedard were praised for their dedication to the Lake’s animal rescue society.

The third winner of the Nichole Stock Award for 2016 was Gordon Davidson, from the community radio station.

The Country Grocer Customer Service Employee of the Year went to Brandie Arkell, who works at Jake’s at the Lake.

And the Island Savings Business of the Year for 2016 went to Honeymoon Bay Lodge & Retreat, and its genial and helpful owners Tim and Karla Erickson.

•••

Lake Cowichan councillors have decided not to pay an additional $50,000 for the work being done to upgrade Centennial Park.

“The contractor has put in an extra bill for extra time,” CAO Joe Fernandez told the parks, recreation, and culture committee March 7.

“Given that the delays were not on the part of the Corporation of Lake Cowichan, I could not support additional funds,” said Coun. Tim McGonigle. “I would move that the request for additional funds be denied.”

•••

Representatives from the Cowichan Lake Community Forest Cooperative and the Pacheedaht First Nation were celebrating Thursday, March 16.

Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Minister Steve Thomson travelled to the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan to announced that he is inviting the two groups, the proponents of the Qala-yit Community Forest, to apply for a unique community forest agreement.

This is the first community forest agreement that allows for a new form of partnership with BC Timber Sales through a reduced volume condition contained in the agreement, he said.

•••

Questions from a constituent had Coun. Carolyne Austin asking some pointed questions about whether people are abusing the service of the free vehicle charging station at Saywell Park in Lake Cowichan.

“Basically, the person was questioning who’s allowed to use it, how often, is there a fee applied, who’s paying the hydro, and that kind of thing. I did speak to the CAO about it and he thought we should review it.”

She said she’d been approached with concerns about vehicles parking there overnight.

“Is this something where we should be looking at signage about no overnight charging? It has to be free because of the original grant that we received,” she asked.

Works superintendent Nagi Rizk said, “it would be complicated but I think this station could be changed to allow for charging by card or debit or currency. We’d have to look into it.”

•••

The BRI Security bantam C Lake Cowichan Lakers added the playoff banner to their league title with a thrilling victory at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena in early March.

•••

Diane Myrden’s Lake Cowichan rink advanced to the Travelers BC Club Challenge and Pacific International Cup in curling after winning the Travelers Island South Club Challenge at Cowichan Rocks on March 10-12. Myrden’s team, including third Kari McKinlay, second Lynn Post and lead Dana Neuffer won the ladies competition.

•••

Residents are being asked to be on the lookout after at least two large wolves were spotted several times near Lake Cowichan on March 25.

Denis Martel, the wilderness watch coordinator with the Valley Fish and Game Club, said a big black wolf, which he described as an alpha male, was spotted several times along a three-mile stretch on the Old Cowichan Lake Road Saturday afternoon.

He said the last sightings were just before dark in the 5900 block of Mayo Road, and another wolf, described as large and grey, was seen at the same time.

•••

A Lake Cowichan Secondary staff member was absent when school resumed after spring break, and RCMP confirm there was an investigation, but they won’t confirm the nature of that investigation.

Vice-principal Brent Allan Zimmer signed an undertaking not to practise, effective March 27, 2017, according to the online teacher registry on the B.C. Ministry of Education’s website.

It means his teaching certification remains valid but he’s promised not to teach pending the resolution of a matter before the Commissioner of Teacher Regulation or a hearing panel under the Teachers Act.

Lake Cowichan RCMP have confirmed they were part of the investigation.

•••

The Keith Nelson Countrywide Realty midget C Lake Cowichan Lakers capped off a hugely successful hockey season last month by adding the Mid-Island playoff banner to the league title they had previously won.

This is the second year in a row that the midget Lakers have claimed both the league and playoff championships.

“It’s good for Lake Cowichan hockey,” head coach Mark Rowbottom said. “It’s been a while since we’ve won anything like that.”

•••

After a request from Cowichan Lake’s pickleball players, the Town of Lake Cowichan announced in March, “The Town is planning on converting the tennis courts on Cowichan Avenue in its entirety to pickleball use.

“The improvements to the facility are being made possible by a large donation from a generous taxpayer. Council welcomes input on this matter from the public,” a Facebook announcement said, adding, “please note that as part of the next phase of the Centennial Park improvements, tennis courts are anticipated to be included in that phase.”

The decision was made following an application by the group at the town’s parks and recreation committee on March 7.

•••

Lake Cowichan’s colourful lamp post banners greet motorists driving into and through town but they don’t last forever.

The town’s parks, recreation, and culture committee wrestled with the subject of replacement for some time March 28, but in the end decided to order new ones right away.

A top priority, Coun. Bob Day said was “seeing something in place before the tourist season.”

•••

The winter of 2016-17 may go down in the record books for its crazy precipitation but for Cowichan River watchers, another problem has showed up.

According to Parker Jefferson, of the Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society and several other groups, heavy rain and melting snow have caused a mudslide at Stoltz Bluffs along the river, midway between Lake Cowichan and Duncan.

A big Stoltz Bluffs Remediation Project was done in 2006 and it has kept severe problems at bay until March.

“It was designed to stop that really big clay bank from falling into the river every winter when the water went up. But, there’s just been a massive slide up there,” Jefferson said.

•••

Sgt. Stuart Foster, a 13-year police veteran, is excited to be posted to his first command position.

Foster, who was born in Duncan and is the son of an RCMP officer, is the new commander of the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment, replacing Sgt. Wes Olsen.

He took over the position in March after spending three and half years with the Port Hardy RCMP detachment.

APRIL

Former Lake Cowichan councillor Kristine Sandhu complained to the town’s parks committee April 4 that a decision to change the Cowichan Avenue tennis courts over to pickleball was made before people really had a chance to comment. Sandhu said she had always understood that the Cowichan Lake tennis courts were built for multiple uses, and that she had no problem with pickleball players using them temporarily until a court could be built for them as part of the renovation of Centennial Park.

•••

The Lake Cowichan Fire Department is attempting to increase fire safety for area residents by making homeowners aware of fire hazards on and near their properties.

Fire chief Doug Knott and risk assessment officer Steve Vatcher pitched their idea to Lake Cowichan’s mayor and councillors Tuesday, April 4 and, even at the end of a long evening, everyone was enthusiastic about what might be accomplished.

•••

Lake Cowichan town council has said no to a request from a group of condo residents who called for further reductions in their utility bills.

A form letter sent to council by owners of six suites in The Wellington at 138 South Shore Rd. said the group — all seniors — feel their utility bills “should not equal that of families living in detached houses.”

It’s all about usage, the residents said.

Despite their assertion, however, the group have at least part of the story wrong, according to Lake Cowichan CAO Joe Fernandez.

“We already do charge less for apartments and townhouses,” he said, pointing out that the annual utilities bill for the condo owners is $582.24 while single family dwellings pay $745.68.

Fernandez also said there are a lot of Lake Cowichan seniors who do not live in condos or apartments, preferring a single family home.

•••

Murals for Lake Cowichan? A make-it centre so local creative people can share resources? An arts and culture walk along the Trans Canada Trail? An enthusiastic group of women from the Cowichan Lake Arts and Culture Society put forward these ideas and suggested they have even more on the back burner when they spoke to Lake Cowichan town council on Tuesday, April 4.

Spokesperson Loretta Puckrin said the group is looking to be considered a resource by the municipality, a group of people who are always willing to help put community-building plans into action.

•••

A number of groups and organizations are raising concerns over proposed plans to log in the Lake Cowichan area.

The Lake Cowichan First Nation has a licence to log on Crown land between Lakeview Park and the Cowichan Lake Education Centre, and are considering plans to move forward with the project in the near future.

But logging in the area would negatively impact the local watershed, destroy wildlife habitat and cause irreparable damage to shoreline fish habitat, according to the Cowichan Lake & River Stewardship Society.

•••

Environment Canada said it would be a powerful windstorm on Friday, April 7 and it was.

Just ask Radio Cowichan.

Strong winds knocked over the community radio station’s antenna located near the Youbou Highway.

Radio Cowichan’s Mike Bishop said following the event, “Our internet feed is fine, but the windstorm wrecked the FM transmitter antenna. It’s turned upside down and is pointing at the ground.”

Lyle Mullen of Ridgeline Tree Services in Lake Cowichan brought his bucket truck April 11 so the station’s technician, Ian Sharp, could go up and fix the problem.

•••

In April town council learned Recycle BC’s audit of Lake Cowichan’s recycling has not been as good as expected.

“They conducted the audit yesterday, and there was concern expressed,” said Lake Cowichan CAO Joe Fernandez.

Lake Cowichan’s recycling has been including nine to 12 per cent contamination.

“We’d promised Recycle BC to keep it below three per cent,” Fernandez said. “They’ve compared us to Duncan, B.C. and Duncan is at three per cent. There are a lot of communities at six. We’re not doing very good. What Duncan has done and maybe we should look at is imposing a fine on people who are putting out material that’s not recyclable. Is that something Lake Cowichan should consider?”

•••

A grant application by Katie Burridge for a “re-imagining” of Sahtlam Park got endorsement from Lake Cowichan town council April 11.

Burridge hopes her idea will win money from the BCAA Play Here initiative, aimed at improving community parks.

•••

“The community came through!”

That was the word in March from Lake Cowichan librarian Monica Finn.

She put out a call for Lego donations prior to spring break as staff at the library really wanted to be able to offer an ongoing Lego club similar to the ones at other libraries, including the Duncan-based branch.

Costly to buy, Finn hoped residents around the Lake would look through their toy boxes and donate anything they weren’t using.

“We had quite a few people [donate],” she said. “Often their grandchildren aged out of Lego so they brought us some.”

The new collection was bolstered by additional bricks from the Nanaimo Harbourfront branch.

•••

No injuries of either humans or animals were reported after a major fire April 22, at a wild animal refuge on Cowichan Lake Road.

The residence at the site, made famous 10 years ago when the owner was housing a tiger on her land, burned completely to the ground, but the barn and holding pens where the animals were held was undamaged, according to Lake Cowichan fire chief Doug Knott.

•••

Tourists have been using the Marine Circle Route in ever-increasing numbers but the backroads connector to Port Renfrew and Sooke really needs repair.

Lake Cowichan town council will add its voice to those of its neighbouring communities to the south in a push to get the provincial Transportation Ministry to do something about the condition of the road.

“It’s in pretty bad condition right now,” said Mayor Ross Forrest. “There are potholes that can swallow your car.”

Council sent a letter supporting Sooke and Port Renfrew.

•••

Candidates for the B.C. provincial election faced sharp questions from the packed house at the Cowichan Valley all-candidates meeting held on April 26 in Lake Cowichan. Both the prepared questions and those from the crowd were aimed at skewering the candidates in the Cowichan Valley riding. The queries ranged from how candidates would deal with health care to BC Ferries, to helping keep young people from moving away.

•••

In an unusual step, the Cowichan Valley school district is warning parents about a controversial new Netflix series that deals with teen suicide.

A lengthy letter sent home to parents from superintendent Rod Allen about the 13-episode drama, called 13 Reasons Why, informs them there have been numerous concerns raised about the series from mental health organizations.

Allen said the organizations are stressing the risks and dangers associated with youth watching this series without appropriate adult support and opportunities to debrief the intense content, including the potential risks posed by the sensationalized treatment of youth suicide.

“We encourage parents to watch the series in order to be able to engage in conversations to help their teens make sense of what they are watching,” Allen said.

•••

There’s always a super friendly atmosphere when each crop of Lady of the Lake candidates pay their annual visit to Lake Cowichan town council. Organizers try to ensure the girls get lots of chances to speak a little in public at the start of the campaign season so the candidates get more comfortable.

Denise Allan of the Lady of the Lake Society brought the girls to council Tuesday, April 25.

MAY

While the NDP’s Doug Routley was declared the winner of the Nanaimo-North Cowichan riding early in the evening, the south end of the Valley had to wait longer to find out who would be the Cowichan Valley riding’s new MLA.

Sonia Furstenau was declared the winner at 10:40 p.m. to wild cheering at her campaign gathering at the Cherry Point Estate Wines vineyard.

“We have a lot of work to do and we’re going to do it together,” said Furstenau shortly after her victory.

“This was a campaign built on building community.”

•••

Lake Cowichan council is trying to figure out what to do with two wood carvings, donated by the Lake Days Society.

Coun. Bob Day asked, “I was just wondering if there is still an appetite to have them placed somewhere. I would understand that the garden gnome needed to find a different kind of location or if both of them would go in a park someplace. Or maybe one of them could be in the lobby of the new town hall or they might be raffled off.

“Right now, they’re sitting out there in a bay [of the old fire hall]. If we could move them it would be great.”

Coun. Tim McGonigle asked if staff could consider if there’s a theme they would be looking at for decorations in parks or if they want carvings throughout the town.

•••

The positive reviews rolled in on social media following a wickedly successful Laketown Rock festival at Laketown Ranch, west of Lake Cowichan, over the May long weekend.

The perfect weather complemented the picturesque setting as festival-goers rocked out to bands of old — some older than others — who showed they’ve still got it. Though not ’80s bands, Matt Mays and the Sam Roberts Band were the big names on the main stage Friday night and they didn’t disappoint. Trooper and Loverboy took over on Saturday night, transporting a willing crowd back to the ’80s in style. Honeymoon Suite and Glass Tiger wrapped things up on an epic Sunday.

•••

More than 100 players from across British Columbia gathered at the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena last week to battle for spots on the provincial U18 girls hockey team at the end of May.

In the mix was Brooklyn Paisley of Shawnigan Lake, fresh off of winning a provincial title with the midget A South Island Royals.

Paisley was in the starting lineup for Team Purple in all three games, and opened the scoring in two of those games. After potting the first goal in a 5-3 loss to Team White, Paisley also scored the first goal in a 6-2 win over Team Blue, finishing the game with two goals and two penalty minutes.

•••

Three blocks of recently forested land in the Lake Cowichan area have been randomly selected by the Forest Practices Board for an audit.

The FPB, B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices on public lands, examined the activities of some of the licence holders in the BC Timber Sales program in southern areas of the Island from May 29 to June 2.

•••

Ladysmith’s Chris Fritsch was among a group of property owners who asked the CVRD to rezone 15 properties on Nantree and Peri roads in Meade Creek to permit up to three RVs on each of the residential lots.

“It’s actually been going on for 50 years,” Fritsch said. “It’s nothing new. It’s just we’re trying to get on a legal footing.”

Fritsch explained the lots in this particular case are on a flood plain and so proper houses are difficult to construct.

•••

Residents of Youbou have been left to wonder just who would have the nerve to tear up Youbou Little League Park with their ATV.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 26.

Duncan Hume lives nearby and also happens to be a director of the Youbou Community Association and also sits on the parks board. He can’t believe that this happened.

“Somebody was driving around on a quad on the ball field,” he confirmed. “It’s just simple straightforward vandalism. It’s kind of thoughtless.