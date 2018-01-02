Year in Review: Citizen Facebook favourites for 2017

The Citizen's stories with the farthest social media reach in 2017

Sandi Trent, manager of the Cowichan & District branch of the SPCA, holds a newly born potbellied pig. (Citizen file)

They weren’t necessarily our biggest stories, though they were the ones that captured the most attention on our social media. Here are the Top 10 stories on our Facbeook page with the farthest reach in 2017:

10. Sept. 29: End of the roller coaster? Extensive work on Crofton Road expected soon (16.9k unique users reached)

Long fed up with the deterioration of their main road, Crofton residents learned repairs could be on the way within a year, according to Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

9. Oct. 13: Big loss to the Valley Who does that? Cowichan’s Brock McLeod, that’s who (18.7k reached)

The story of a Cowichan farmer lost far to soon who had been living the dream and making a big impression on the community along the way.

8. Oct. 3: Needles a firefighting hazard Firefighters dodge discarded needles at Duncan brush blaze (19.5k reached)

First responders had to use caution fighting a blaze at a homeless camp as dozens of used needles littered the bank and marsh where they were working.

7. Oct. 12: Careful in the woods Hunters, hikers clash on local trails (21.9k reached)

Hikers on the local mountains voiced their concerns over run-ins with hunters on area trails where there was confusion as to whether hunting was even legal.

6. April 21: Duncan’s tent city dismantled Homeless camp leader Brett facing charges (22.9k reached)

Authorities raided a homeless camp at Charles Hoey Park after the approximately 15 people on site refused to obey a court order to vacate the park. Crissy Brett, the leader and spokeswoman for the group, was arrested.

5. May 10: Got a home for a potbellied pig? Cowichan SPCA swarming with pigs (24.4k reached)

The Cowichan & District branch of the SPCA looked for homes for a sounder of swine after 29 pot-bellied pigs were surrendered to the SPCA by a man who was no longer able to care for them. Branch manager Sandi Trent said 24 of the pigs arrived pregnant and each pig can have between six and 10 offspring, meaning about 200 pigs would need homes.

4. Sept. 27: Would reducing speed limits help? North Cowichan considers dropping speed limits in residential areas (31k reached)

North Cowichan began the process to consider reducing speed limits in residential areas due to the number of pedestrians and bicyclists increasing on local roadways.

3. Sept. 26: Wondering what’s going on at the river? Here’s the answer Heavy equipment removing gravel from Cowichan River (32.2k reached)

Heavy machinery worked on the Cowichan River, near the Black Bridge, to remove 18,000 cubic metres of gravel on the river bed to prepare for the upcoming flood season.

2. Sept. 8: Living wage, what do you think? Buckerfields commits to ‘living wage’ for employees (39.9k reached)

Buckerfields has announced all its full-time staff at its eight stores on Vancouver Island and in the Lower Mainland, Okanagan and Shuswap will be paid according to a “living wage” scale. A living wage is a standard of pay based on actual living costs in a given region.

1. April 12: Woman found beaten, in handcuffs in Lakes Road area One arrested after woman found badly beaten, handcuffed in Herd Road area (41.4k reached)

A contractor working on a home in the Lakes and Herd roads area found a woman badly beaten and in great distress, her eyes so swollen shut that he couldn’t even tell what race she was. She told him that she was held against her will in a nearby house for three days where she was beaten. Kehar Garry Sangha was charged with nine offences including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, attempting to choke to overcome resistance, administering drug to commit indictable offence, unlawful confinement or imprisonment, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, pointing a firearm and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Sarah