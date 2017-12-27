YEAR IN REVIEW: August

Known around the community as “Moonfist,” he was presented with a ceremonial cape today at Stick in the Mud Coffee House for all of his efforts towards keeping Sooke clean. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Two Sooke Fastpitch players, catcher Kyle Cowick and pitcher Scott Lieph, are selected to represent Canada in the 2017 Pan American Men’s Softball Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“It means a lot to move forward and represent Sooke, and not just to have one player but two players do it is pretty cool. So hopefully we play well and make everyone proud,” said Cowick. “It shows that Sooke is a hotbed for fast pitch. None of this would have been possible without the Loggers.”

Both players said their goals for the championship are to show that they can contribute to the team, and to be chosen to play for team Canada again in 2019.

Also in August:

•RCMP arrest a 44-year-old man with an “extensive police history” for impaired driving after a high-speed car chase on Sooke Road. Six police officers arrived at the scene and witnesses say the driver had alcohol in the vehicle and was causing havoc on the road.

•Riverdale stars KJ Apa who plays Archie, and Charles Melton, who plays Reggie on the show, make an appearance at Sookapalooza at the 17 Mile House. Apa ended up getting on stage with Jason Buie and treated the crowd with some guitar playing.

• Sooke psychiatrist and former Greater Victoria school board trustee Philip Ney is disputing a charge of animal cruelty in connection with the death of his dog, Star, last January. The dog needed a $4800 surgery, which Ney was unable to pay for, so he took the dog home, fed her antibiotics and she ran away. The SPCA found her and said in a press release that she died of a ruptured uterus after birthing 14 puppies.