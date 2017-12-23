A Sooke firefighters tends to a fire on Sooke River Road. Three power lines were knocked down by a tree, causing the lines to fall onto the road and start a fire.

YEAR IN REVIEW: April

Here's what happened this year in April

  • Dec. 23, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Sooke council floated a post-budget proposal to borrow $1 million as the district looked at solutions focusing on the district’s crumbling roads.

The condition of roads urgently came back to council following a long and unforgiving winter season, which left entire stretches of the municipality’s infrastructure riddled with potholes, bumps, cracks and craters.

Also in April:

• A new group is driving improvements to Sooke Road. #DividedBy14 wants to hear about incidents on the maligned roadway in an effort to create awareness.

• The Sheringham Point Lighthouse received the largest private donation to a lighthouse restoration project in Canada. The $550,000 was pledged by Westaway Charitable Foundation, an Ontario based charity.

• Five people were rescued from a sinking fishing vessel near Sheringham Point by a Sooke resident and the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue. No one was injured in the incident.

