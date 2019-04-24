YCS takes over early years programs in Barriere

By Jill Hayward

On Mar. 31, 2019, the Success By 6 initiative, originally instigated by the Ministry of Children and Family Development, and partnering with United Ways, Credit Unions of BC, and the B.C. Government came to an end after running for more than 15 years in communities across the province, including Barriere and Clearwater.

Success By 6 in Barriere and Clearwater had been facilitated by Yellowhead Community Services (YCS), supporting early years programs for children zero to six years old, and offering professional support for parents and caregivers.

Although Success By 6 is no longer operating, YCS has announced they will still be providing early years programming through the North Thompson Valley with funding provided by the Government of B.C.

As a result, YCS early years program providers, Adrienne Pullen, Cindy Wilgosh and Denica Kelly will be able to continue providing sound programming for families in valley communities.

In order to bring everything in line with this new funding program YCS will be merging their two Success by 6 Facebook sites for Clearwater and Barriere. The new Facebook page will be launched soon and will be called YCS Early Years Service providers.

YCS in Barriere has also launched a new free program for parent/caregivers, and their children up to six years of age for healthy activities, free play, snacks, crafts, games and stories. This is a good opportunity to connect with other families and local Early Years Services. The Grand Opening of the Weekly Family Drop-in will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 30, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the pre-school room at the Ridge. There will be refreshments and attendees are encouraged to join in a discussion “that will shape the content of the Weekly Family Drop-ins”.

For more information contact: Adrienne Pullen, Barriere Early Years Service Provider, Family Support Worker at 250-672-9773 or email: adrienne.p@yellowheadcs.ca

For more information on Yellowhead Community Services go to: http://www.yellowheadcs.ca