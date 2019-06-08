YANA Ride set to roll in Comox

With a plan for an even bigger post-ride party, the annual Comox Bike Company YANA Ride is set to roll this summer.

There’s a route in the annual YANA ride suitable for all ages and abilities. Photograph by Gordon Ross.

Kelly Barnie, executive director of YANA (You Are Not Alone) said the event, which started in 2013, is set for Aug. 18 at Comox Marina Park.

The newly branded Comox Bike Company – formerly known as Simon’s Cycles – is jumping on board with its longstanding partnership of the event, which serves to be one of YANA’s biggest fundraising events of the year.

“We’re excited to continue this collaborative event with YANA for sure,” said co-owner Craig Harris. “It’s a cause we believe in and a contribution to the community that we’re so happy to be a part of.”

Riders in the event will take their pick from a variety of scenic routes which include a 25 km, 50 km and a 100 km loop. There will also be a six km family route that allows riders of all ages and abilities to ride together. The post-ride party will be held at Marina Park where participants can celebrate their achievements and enjoy lunch, live entertainment, draw prizes and discounts at Comox Bike Co. for all riders and volunteers.

Barnie explained the ride caps at 600 riders with registration “pretty well spaced out” between the various event lengths.

“It’s so cool to watch the riders coming back into the park, seeing their supporters cheering them on, and celebrating their success and support for YANA,” she added.

“The whole community comes together to sponsor these riders, and we’re looking forward to the party in the park congratulating them when they finish their ride.”

Last year, 600 cyclists, 175 volunteers and 63 sponsors raised $70,000 in support of Comox Valley families whose children required medical care away from their home community. All proceeds from this event with benefit You Are Not Alone (YANA).

YANA helped 161 local families in 2018, funded almost 500 medical trips, provided over $140,000 in financial assistance and offered homes away from home in Nanaimo, Victoria and Vancouver.

For more information and to register for the Comox Bike Company YANA Ride, visit yanacomoxvalley.com.

