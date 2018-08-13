Yahk residents under evacuation alert

The RDCK recommends the following steps to prepare when under an evacuation alert.

Yank residents are under an Evacuation Alert due to the potential danger from the Copper Mountain Wildfire in the Hawkins Creek area to the southeast of the community.

Meanwhile, Highway 3 has remained open since a brief closure on Saturday afternoon after the Blazed Creek fire near Kootenay Pass was deemed a danger to traffic.

The Blazed Creek fire, which had remained at about 80 hectares for several days after a lightning strike on August 7, grew dramatically on the weekend. By Monday morning an estimated 5,176 hectares were involved.

“A travel advisory is in effect for possible sudden closures due to wildfire activity,” according to a report on Sunday evening from the Southeast Fire Centre in Castlegar. “YRB will be patrolling overnight to monitor any changes. Stay tuned to www.drivebc.ca for the latest closure information.

Twenty-two firefighters are on the scene, supported by one helicopter and five pieces of heavy equipment. While there is no threat to human habitation, crews “are working to protect critical infrastructure.”

The RDCK recommends the following steps to prepare when under an evacuation alert:

• Locate all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area.

• Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents, and keepsakes. Have them ready for quick departure.

• Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

• Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Arrange transport. If assistance is required, call 250-352-7701.

• Arrange accommodation if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.

• Monitor new sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.