“Wrong house” visitor has Ladysmith RCMP suspicious

A short man “looking for a friend” at the back door of a Ladysmith home has attracted the attention of the RCMP.

A resident in the Colonia Drive area contacted the police Sunday afternoon after stopping what is suspected to be break-in in progress.

“An unknown male in his 20’s having short dark hair, approximately 5’6″, was interrupted as he attempted to gain entry into the home via a sliding patio door on the rear of the house,” Ladysmith RCMP Staff Sgt. Ken Brissard said in a media release.”Conversation ensued, whereby the suspect claimed to looking for his friend and he now realized he was at the wrong house.

“The suspect fled to a Grey Toyota Echo that was parked across the street, where another suspect was waiting, however the homeowner obtained the licence plate number before they left the area. This vehicle was confirmed as being stolen from Parksville hours before this offence.”

Brissard said police want to here from any residents who may have witnessed, or potentially have home surveillance related to this incident, which happened March 24, shortly before 3:44 p.m. in the 800 block of Sivers Place.

“Please contact Ladysmith RCMP and remain vigilant for anything suspicious in our communities, reporting it to the police accordingly,” Brissard said.