Wounded Warrior run stops in Port Alberni

Samson Haire, a constable with the Victoria Police Dept., and Mike Bowen, Rotary Wing Engineer with Canadian Coast Guard run down Johnston Road at the intersection with Gertrude Street, Friday afternoon (March 1). The pair are part of Wounded Warriors Run BC team. SUSAN QUINN/Alberni Valley News

The Wounded Warrior Run BC team arrived in Port Alberni Friday afternoon (March 1), with two runners sporting bright red shirts running down Johnston Road with a full escort of first responders.

The runners are travelling down Vancouver Island to raise funds and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada. These funds support programing for Canadian service personnel struggling with Operational Stress Injuries, such as PTSD. This relay-style run started on Feb. 25 in Port Hardy with athletes covering more than 600 kms in seven days until they reach the final destination at the BC Legislature in Victoria on March 3.

Along the way, the team will stop at Legions and communities to raise awareness and funds for the support that Wounded Warriors Canada offers. Port Alberni’s Legion Br. 293 will host the runners for a dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“The Wounded Warrior Run BC team is on a mission to honour Canada’s ill and injured Veterans, First Responders and their families,” said Jacqueline Zweng. Director of the Wounded Warrior Run BC. “We provide a source of hope as we reach out and talk about the wounds that are not visible.”

Thanks to the generous support of caring Canadians and Canadian business from across the country, Wounded Warriors Canada is able to deliver a national slate of mental health programs and services that are adaptive, innovative and evidence-informed. These programs are providing life changing and family saving results for our Veterans, First Responders and their families. Together, we are delivering on the guiding ethos of Wounded Warriors Canada to Honour the Fallen and Help the Living.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is now in its sixth year and has become the largest fundraiser for Wounded Warriors Canada on Vancouver Island. This year’s goal is to raise $100,000 for innovative, life-changing programs. Join the Wounded Warrior Run BC team at the launch and along the journey.