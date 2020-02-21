Wounded Warrior makes a few Comox Valley stops on Feb. 26

Rebecca Schillemat (right) and the Wounded Warriors team will make a few stops in the Comox Valley on Feb. 26. John W.Penner photo

The Wounded Warrior run will make its way through the Comox Valley, making several stops on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The organizers released the schedule for the eight-day relay-style run on Feb. 20, noting all the stops. The run, in its seventh year, raises funds for mental health supports for military members and first responders.

The run includes local participant Rebecca Schillemat and starts in Port Hardy on Sunday, Feb. 23. It will leave Campbell River on the morning of Feb. 26, making its way toward the Comox Valley. It will arrive at the Oyster River Fire Department at 11:15 a.m. and leave at noon. The team gets to the RCMP station in Courtenay at 2:30 p.m. and leaves again at 3 p.m., arriving at 888 Wing for an afternoon event between 3:30 and 5 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Wounded Warrior Run comes to Comox

The runners stay here overnight before leaving the next morning for Port Alberni, as they continue south toward the finale in Victoria on March 1.

The goal of the run is to raise funds and awareness for Wounded Warriors Canada, which offers life-changing programs right here on Vancouver Island. These help veterans, first responders and their families with support if they struggle with operational stress injuries, such as PTSD. The goal is to raise $250,000 on Vancouver Island. To donate or get more information, see www.woundedwarriorrunbc.ca or to track the runners live, see www.InThisTogether.run

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comox Valley Record