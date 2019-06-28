File photo

Wounded Grizzly at Fernie Alpine Resort; residents told to stay indoors

Residents, public told to avoid Highline Drive area of Resort

  • Jun. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Residents in the Highline Drive area of Fernie Alpine Resort are being told to stay in their homes as RCMP and conservation officers deal with a wounded Grizzly Bear.

“Elk Valley RCMP and conservation officers are currently dealing with a wounded Grizzly Bear in the Highline Drive area of the Fernie Ski Resort,” as per a release by RCMP at 11:00 a.m., Friday morning.

“Police and Conservation are requesting that residents of the area stay in their homes and the general public avoid the area until which time the bear is located.”

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

Previous story
Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen
Next story
Stolen garage door openers lead to Nanaimo break-ins

Just Posted

Most Read