Would-be thieves target unlocked vehicles in Parksville

Keep those vehicles locked.

Oceanside RCMP received nearly 300 complaints during the week of March 31 to April 6, including a rash of unlocked vehicles being rummaged through.

March 31

Reports indicated cars in the 600 block of Foxtail Avenue, Parksville and 200 block of Chestnut Street, Parksville were gone through. Nothing was stolen, though contents were thrown on the Chestnut Street driveway. A resident in the 300 block of Jensen Avenue East, Parksville, also reported an unlocked vehicle being rummaged through and a blue Tenandale bicycle stolen.

April 1

A resident in the 1900 block of Sea Lion Crescent, Nanoose Bay, reported the theft of gas and a red/grey 2017 Honda EZ Walk lawn mower valued at $800 from their property.

April 2

A resident in the 400 block of Aurora Street, Parksville, reported that an unlocked vehicle was rummaged through. There was no damage and nothing stolen. Another car in the 300 block of Peacock Street, Parksville, was gone through, with nothing stolen. A resident in the 100 block of Bagshaw Street, Parksville, reported that numerous unlocked vehicles on the property were entered. Reported stolen was change, papers and a pair of sunglasses.

April 3

A resident in the 600 block of Ermineskin Avenue, Parksville, reported that a vehicle have been rummaged through and doors were left open. Nothing was reported stolen. Several unlocked vehicles in the 500 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville, were also entered. The vehicles were not damaged and nothing was reported stolen. Another unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville, was entered overnight. An Amazon tablet and wallet containing a driver’s licence, bank card, loyalty card and cash were reportedly stolen.

A resident in the 3200 block of Brooklyn Lane, Qualicum Beach, reported a residential break-and-enter. Reported stolen were jewelry, consisting of a size 12 yellow gold wedding ring, a silver ring with an eagle, and a coin collection.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 250-248-TIPS

— NEWS Staff, submitted