Would-be catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by Langley RCMP

Langley RCMP interrupted an attempted theft of catalytic converters from a Langley car dealership last week.

Two males were arrested after police were called in the early morning hours of Friday, December 4th for an activated alarm. Two individuals could be observed on the live feed cutting into a chain link fence then walking away.

Officers arrived and noticed movement under a parked pickup truck. A second male could be seen standing in a nearby parking lot – he took off running.

The movement under the pickup turned out to be suspect number one. The Integrated Police Dog Service attended and was able to establish a track and locate suspect number two.

A search of the area revealed two pickup trucks in the car dealership had been damaged. One catalytic converter had been removed a second one nearly removed.

Both males of no fixed address, aged 30 and 22, have been released from custody to appear in court in February of 2021. The BC Prosecution Service will review submissions from police to determine the appropriate charges.

Metal thieves target converters because they use precious metals to reduce engine emissions.

