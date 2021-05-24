Worst intersections for crashes in Parksville, Qualicum Beach listed by ICBC

Two intersections along the Alberni Highway are listed as the worst for crashes in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

This according ICBC’s 2020 data statistics released in May, crashes that resulted in either casualty or property damage.

The two intersections, both in Parksville along the Alberni Highway, are slightly more than a kilometre apart. Where the Island Highway meets Morison Avenue and the Alberni Highway saw 13 crashes last year, topping the list again as it also saw 13 crashes in 2019. In 2019, however, it tied with the intersection along the Island Highway at Pym Street in the turning lane.

The second-worst for 2020 saw 10 recorded crashes along the Alberni Highway and Despard Avenue, located just 1.2 kilometers southwest from the Island Highway and Morison Avenue intersection. Alberni Highway at Despard Avenue jumped from third-worst in 2019 at nine crashes, where it also tied with the Alberni Highway at Church Road intersection.

The Town of Qualicum Beach’s worst intersection last year was along the Island Highway at Laburnum Road, with eight recorded crashes. This intersection saw a jump from the year before, when it was listed as only the fifth-worst with five crashes.

The second-worst in Qualicum Beach for 2020 was listed as the Horne Lake Road off-and-on ramp at the Island Highway, where six crashes were recorded. It marked a big jump in crashes for the intersection, as only one was noted for 2019.

Altogether, the Parksville region saw 204 crashes in 2020 and 241 crashes in 2019, while the Qualicum Beach area saw 114 in 2020 and 141 in 2019.

