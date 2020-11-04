Worry not, fires in New Lake area of Cranbrook are planned ignitions, says City

The fire department has confirmed these are planned ignitions

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services says not to worry, the fires burning in the New Lake area of the City are planned ignitions.

The City of Cranbrook explained in an email that Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services is receiving a large volume of inquiries regarding many small fires in the New Lake area.

Firefighters have attended the site and confirmed that these are planned ignitions and property representatives are on site, says the City. The ignitions may cause some localized smoke for a couple of days.

