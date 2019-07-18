World’s largest animal spotted off coast of Haida Gwaii

Fisheries and Oceans Canada spotted the animal during their Science At-Sea mission

Jackie Hildering, DFO Cetacean Research Program photo A rare sighting of a Blue whale occurred in the waters of Haida Gwaii in July.

The Blue whale — the largest animal on Earth today— was spotted in the waters south west of Haida Gwaii on July 9.

“The photo does not do the size of the whale justice,” wrote the Marine Education and Research Society on their Facebook page.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) spotted the animal during their Science At-Sea mission, a program to collect information on Canada’s oceans and aquatic resources.

“Hunted relentlessly for hundreds of years, the species remains endangered today, although there is now an international ban on taking Blue whales.

“Sightings of Blue whales off Canada’s Pacific coast have been rare in recent years, suggesting that population numbers have fallen quite low,” according to the DFO.

The DFO also encountered T252 matriline killer whale last week during the mission in the waters around Haida Gwaii.

