World Wide Paint Out coming to Barriere 0n Sept. 7 and 8

Barriere artist, Jessie Maisonneuve, is shown participating in a previous World Wide Paint out held at the Bandshell in Fadera Park, Barriere.(Margaret Houben photo)

Landscape painters are getting ready to invade Fadear Park in Barriere, on Sept. 7 and 8. Artists from throughout the North Thompson Valley are invited to come out and join together for two days of “painting in the park”.

This 17th WORLDWIDE group event is hosted by International Plein Air Painters (IPAP) and will be happening simultaneously in international locations, including four in B.C. – Campbell River, Port Alberni, Texada Island, and right here in Barriere.

Come for a few hours, the whole day, or both days, whatever your schedule allows.

The public are also invited to attend. “Come and see what our local artists are doing,” says organizer Margaret Houben, “There will be hot coffee up on the Bandshell stage, and there will also be some paper and crayons for the public to play with.”

Artists are asked to please bring your own supplies, chairs, and paints, as well as a picnic lunch or other snacks to keep you going. The Bandshell will be open for the Paint Out from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Houben says, “There is a joy about painting outdoors and this is a chance for people to see artists at work, developing their paintings in response to the beauty in nature.”

“This event is rain-or-shine – no excuses not to come!,” says Houben, “If the weather turns out to be inclement, there’s lots of room on the stage for everyone to set up there. There will also be ‘canned’ music (if you like a particular variety, bring a CD and we can play it).”

Other countries that will be hosting events include Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Greece, and the U.S. IPAP has members who reside throughout the world, is the blanket organization for individual plein air groups created for the sole purpose of advancing the execution and enjoyment of plein air painting without limitations of borders or regions.